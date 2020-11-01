Queues at Aldi, Primark and Smyths store as second lockdown looms

Shoppers have been out in force in Suffolk this morning after a second lockdown was confirmed by the Prime Minister.

The Smyths toy store at Anglia Retail Park in Ipswich saw shoppers queue down the road past Carpet Right ahead of the closure of non-essential shops for four weeks from Thursday.

Meanwhile, the Aldi appeared to be busy in Bury St Edmunds, with hopeful shoppers turning away after catching sight of the large queues.

In Ipswich, eager shoppes have already snapped up turkeys in Aldi, anticipating a rush ahead of Christmas.

Similar queues were also spotted outside the Primark in Ipswich town centre, which does not have an online presence.

From Thursday, shoppers will not be able to get their fast-fashion fix until December under the government’s new guidelines.

Despite the wet weather yesterday, the Works in Ipswich said it had done a days trade in one hour.

The Farmers Market also appeared to be busy with shoppers heading out ahead of the new restrictions.

Alan Todd, who had been shopping at Morrison’s in Diss, said: “Looks like Christmas has come early. Long queues outside and shelves seem to be emptying quickly. Glad I decided to do my weekly shop a day earlier and first thing in the morning.”

The situation has been similar in Colchester, where queues formed outside Next and Smyths toy store at the Tollgate Centre Shopping Park.

Simon Mark Lewis tweeted: “Bravo Colchester, nipped to Argos at Tollgate, car parks full, huge queues of traffic both ends, long queues for Next and Smyths toys. Unbelievable scenes.”

