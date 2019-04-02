Primary school will go ‘from strength-to-strength’ after ‘good’ Ofsted rating, says headteacher

The headteacher of a primary academy near Haverhill says she is confident the school “will go from strength-to-strength” after a ‘good’ rating from Ofsted.

Staff and pupils at Kedington Primary Academy near Haverhill celebrate the school's 'good' Ofsted rating Picture: GOODERHAM PR Staff and pupils at Kedington Primary Academy near Haverhill celebrate the school's 'good' Ofsted rating Picture: GOODERHAM PR

Vicky Doherty, of Kedington Primary Academy, said she was “very pleased” with the findings from the education watchdog after inspectors visited the school in March.

The school was rated good in four of the five Ofsted categories, and achieved an outstanding for its personal development, behaviour and welfare.

Inspectors found the school’s classrooms to be “happy and productive places” with a “notably friendly and open culture”.

Mrs Doherty, who started as headteacher in January, said: “We are very pleased with the numerous positive aspects the inspectors identified.

“We are delighted that personal development, behaviour and welfare were rated ‘outstanding’ and that the report says our children ‘love learning and try hard’.”

The report also highlighted the positive impact of changes in leadership, describing the school, which joined the Samuel Ward Academy Trust in 2017, as “rapidly improving”.

Mrs Doherty added: “These factors put us in an excellent position to move forward and we are confident that the school will continue to go from strength-to-strength.”

Inspectors also praised the relationship between staff and students at the school.

The report read: “Relationships between pupils and staff are a notable strength. Staff have created classrooms that are friendly, safe and welcoming. Pupils do not worry about making mistakes because they know that getting things wrong is an important part of the learning process. This encourages them to ‘have a go’ and to try things out.”

The behaviour of pupils was also highlighted in the report.

“Pupils know the school’s rules well. They show respect for these rules and follow them carefully. Pupils are quick to respond to the directions and instructions that they are given by staff,” inspectors said.

“This ensures that lessons run smoothly, and that learning time is not lost as a result of disruptive behaviour.”

To improve further, inspectors said the school needed to ensure that the curriculum is suitably broad and balanced, and that assessment is developed to have a clear impact on improving pupils’ outcomes.