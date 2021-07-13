Gallery

Published: 2:56 PM July 13, 2021 Updated: 3:50 PM July 13, 2021

The Prince of Wales speaks to members of the Red Devils, the Parachute Regiment's parachute display team, during a ceremony to present new colours to the Parachute Regiment at Merville Barracks in Colchester. - Credit: PA

The Prince of Wales was at the Merville Barracks in Colchester to present the Army's world-renowned airborne battalions with their new colours.

His Royal Highness the Prince of Wales made the ceremonial visit as part of his role as Colonel-in-Chief of the Parachute regiment.

The Prince of Wales during a ceremony to present new colours to the Parachute Regiment at Merville Barracks in Colchester. - Credit: PA

The visit also marks the 50th anniversary of the Prince of Wales' first parachute jump.

Addressing soldiers and veterans at the ceremony, Prince Charles, said: "I find it hard to believe that it’s been 44 years since I became your Colonel-in-Chief and nearly 50 years since I made my first parachute drop, initially upside down with my legs in the rigging lines, into Studland Bay, Dorset, where I was pulled out of the water by the Royal Marines.”

At the start of the ceremony, the Old Colours were marched off parade, as the band of the Parachute Regiment played Auld Lang Syne.

You may also want to watch:

Seven Parachute Regiment Royal Horse Artillery guns fired a salute for the arrival of the Prince of Wales and the National Anthem was played.

The Prince of Wales, Colonel-in-Chief, inspects the front rank of representatives from 1st, 2nd and 3rd Battalions of the Parachute Regiment during a ceremony to present new colours to the Regiment at Merville Barracks in Colchester. - Credit: PA

His Royal Highness inspected the front rank of the parade, taking an avid interest in talking to the paratroopers representing the 1st, 2nd, 3rd and 4th Battalions of the Parachute Regiment.

After the inspection, the Prince undertook the formal presentation of the new Regimental Colours. The Colours were blessed, and he laid his hand on each as they were handed reverentially to the battalions.

After the formal presentation the Prince of Wales, said: "The Colours I present today on behalf of the Queen continue to symbolise your loyalty and distinguished pedigree of which you can all be justifiably proud."

The Red Devils, the Parachute Regiment's parachute display team, during a ceremony to present new colours to the Parachute Regiment at Merville Barracks in Colchester. - Credit: PA

To mark the solemnity and importance of the moment a flypast took place over the parade square charting the aerial heritage and future of the Regiment, from the Tiger Moth to the modern-day Apache helicopter and the A400 transporter.

The Prince of Wales speaks to Paras, families and veterans after a ceremony to present new colours to the Parachute Regiment at Merville Barracks in Colchester. - Credit: PA

After today’s Parade and displays, His Royal Highness joined a socially distanced reception outside to meet veterans, serving officers and soldiers with their families.