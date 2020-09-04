E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Ipswich care home stops family visits after resident tests positive for Covid-19

PUBLISHED: 17:58 04 September 2020 | UPDATED: 18:03 04 September 2020

Prince George House in Ipswich, where a resident has tested positive for Covid-19 Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

Prince George House in Ipswich, where a resident has tested positive for Covid-19 Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

A care home in south-east Ipswich will not be welcoming visitors for 28 days after a resident tested positive for Covid-19,

Care UK, which manages Prince George House Care Home in Mansbrook Boulevard, has confirmed one resident at the home returned a positive coronavirus result from a routine test.

The resident, who has not been identified, is currently asymptomatic and is being treated in their room.

As a result of the positive test, visitors will not be able to visit the care home for 28 days.

A spokesman for Care UK said: “Any visitors to the home have been socially distanced and the highest standards of infection control are in place including use of PPE in line with government guidelines.

“Despite this, as part of a routine test, one resident’s test result has come back as positive.

“Whilst it is entirely possible that this is a faulty test result, we are taking it very seriously and following our comprehensive protocols which have been drawn up in line with guidance from Public Health England to minimise any risk.

“This does mean that visitors will not be able to come to the home.

“We understand how disappointing this will be for family members but hope everyone will understand how important it is that we take these infection control measures.

“The resident who has tested positive is well and not displaying any symptoms but will be cared for in their room.”

