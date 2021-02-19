Prince Harry loses RAF Honington role after not returning to Royal Family

Published: 1:18 PM February 19, 2021

Prince Harry is to lose his honorary role at RAF Honington - after the Duke confirmed he and his wife Meghan would not be returning as working members of the Royal Family.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex quit as senior working royals in March 2020 to earn their own money in the United States.

The Queen has now confirmed the pair will not "continue with the responsibilities and duties that come with a life of public service".

Stepping down as working royals also means the couple will not be able to hold on to their military, Commonwealth and some other patronages.

The Prince had held the Honorary Air Commandant of RAF Honington, near Bury St Edmunds, since 2008.

He visited Honington in 2017 where he presented a new colour to No 26 Squadron RAF Regiment.

The Honington title was bestowed on the Duke by the Queen. It was designed to promote the role of the air force to the public.

Stepping back from Royal duties also means Harry will no longer be Captain General of the Royal Marines or Honorary Commodore-in-Chief of the Royal Naval Commands' Small Ships and Diving.

He has also had to relinquish his role as president of The Queen's Commonwealth Trust and will no longer be patron of the Rugby Football Union and the Rugby Football League - roles which he took over from the Queen.

In addition, Harry is no longer patron of the London Marathon Charitable Trust.

Buckingham Palace said in a statement: "The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have confirmed to Her Majesty The Queen that they will not be returning as working members of the Royal Family.

"Following conversations with the Duke, the Queen has written confirming that in stepping away from the work of the Royal Family it is not possible to continue with the responsibilities and duties that come with a life of public service.

"The honorary military appointments and Royal patronages held by the Duke and Duchess will therefore be returned to Her Majesty, before being redistributed among working members of The Royal Family.

"While all are saddened by their decision, The Duke and Duchess remain much loved members of the family."

The Prince previously served in Afghanistan as an Army officer and was based at Wattisham airfield in Suffolk after qualifying as an Apache helicopter pilot.

RAF Honington has been approached for comment.