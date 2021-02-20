Do you remember when Prince Harry visited Suffolk?

Gallery

Published: 6:30 PM February 20, 2021

He is in the news after Buckingham Palace confirmed he and his wife Meghan would not return as working Royals - but do you remember the times the Duke of Sussex visited Suffolk?

Prince Harry visited the county several times as part of his official Royal duties, not least in his role as Honorary Air Commandant at RAF Honington, near Bury St Edmunds.

Prince Harry meets service personnel during a visit to RAF Honington, near Bury St Edmunds - Credit: PA

Photos from our archives show he visited the base several times, with the Army veteran dressed in uniform to watch a training exercise in 2010 before presenting service commendations to personnel a couple of years later.

Prince Harry inside an adapted armoured vehicle on a visit to RAF Honington in 2010 - Credit: Archant Library

He also visited Honington in 2017, where he was pictured inspecting a Guard of Honour.

Prince Harry spoke to women with partners in military operations when he visited RAF Honington in 2010 - Credit: Archant Library

However, his duties also saw him visit other parts of the county.

Prince Harry goes to catch a rugby ball while playing the game with children at Inspire Suffolk - Credit: Su Anderson

He met local dignitaries on a visit to the young person's charity Inspire Suffolk in 2014, where he stayed to play a game of rugby with the children.

Prince Harry visited Inspire Suffolk in Ipswich in 2014 - Credit: Su Anderson

In 2017, he also visited the Headway brain injury charity and, in 2014, he made a memorable visit to the Suffolk Show.

Prince Harry chatting to Arry Aldridge and Robbie Cannell during his visit to Headway in Ipswich - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

It is no longer clear when the Duke will next return to Suffolk now that he has relinquished his military and Commonwealth patronages, as he and Meghan earn their own money in the United States.

The Queen has confirmed the pair will not "continue with the responsibilities and duties that come with a life of public service".

Buckingham Palace said in a statement: "Following conversations with the Duke, the Queen has written confirming that in stepping away from the work of the Royal Family it is not possible to continue with the responsibilities and duties that come with a life of public service.

"The honorary military appointments and Royal patronages held by the Duke and Duchess will therefore be returned to Her Majesty, before being redistributed among working members of The Royal Family."

Military veterans in Suffolk have spoken of their sadness at Prince Harry losing his honorary RAF Honington role in particular, with Ken Rowbottom, chairman of Suffolk RBL, saying: "It's rather sad that he's had to give up all these titles, which he loved doing."

