Private gardens in Suffolk to open to public this weekend

PUBLISHED: 11:12 05 June 2020 | UPDATED: 11:35 05 June 2020

A number of private gardens are due to open in Suffolk this weekend. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

A number of private gardens are due to open to the public in Suffolk this weekend for the first time since the coronavirus lockdown began.

Two sites in Suffolk, which are part of the National Garden Scheme, are opening their doors again after being forced to close in April.

The garden at 41 Westmorland Road, Felixstowe will open from 9.30am to 6pm on both Saturday and Sunday, while The Old Rectory in Nacton will only be open on Sunday.

The Old Rectory advise that they will be open from 10am to 6pm but only to 20 visitors per one hour slot.

Those wishing to visit a garden must purchase a ticket first.

To gain access, visitors will need to visit this website, book a slot and pay electronically

They will then be given an E-ticket enabling them to visit a garden of their choice.

Unfortunately at the moment the Garden Owners cannot serve tea and cakes in the usual way but visitors will be able to walk round and view the gardens.

The National Garden Scheme gives visitors unique access to over 3,700 exceptional private gardens in England and Wales, and raises impressive amounts of money for nursing and health charities through admissions, teas and cake.

Thanks to the generosity of garden owners, volunteers and visitors the project have donated a total of £58 million to nursing and health charities and made an annual donation of £3 million in 2019.

