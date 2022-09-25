News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News

River rights declared as crowds protest 'bad state' of Deben

Author Picture Icon

William Warnes

Published: 4:24 PM September 25, 2022
Crowd gathered with the mayor of Woodbridge.

Around 300 people gathered at Woodbridge town quay on Saturday as the rights of the River Deben were declared in protest over the poor state of the waterway - Credit: Ruth Leach

Around 300 people gathered at Woodbridge town quay on Saturday as the rights of the River Deben were declared in protest over the poor state of the waterway.

Organised by Save the Deben campaigners, the event saw a seven-and-a-half-mile relay from Felixstowe to Woodbridge.

Sailors passed 'the declaration of the rights of the river' from boat to boat before it was read out by guest speaker, barrister Paul Powlesland - co-founder of Lawyers for Nature - and signed by the town's Mayor, Patrick Gillard.

Guest speaker, barrister Paul Powlesland and Woodbridge town Mayor, Patrick Gillard.

Guest speaker, barrister Paul Powlesland and Woodbridge town Mayor, Patrick Gillard - Credit: Ruth Leach

"Today was a drawing of a line in the sand," said one of the event organisers, Ruth Leach.

"Our river is in a bad state and we need to raise our voices.

"We need to say we're not standing for it and our rivers have rights."

Concerns have been raised over the Deben's water quality this year.

Last month, testing carried out by Ufford Parish Council found levels of E.coli well over the legal limit at a popular bathing spot by Hawkswade Bridge.

Most Read

  1. 1 Motorcyclist dies after crashing into telegraph pole in Suffolk village
  2. 2 Matchday Recap: How Town's 2-1 defeat at Plymouth unfolded
  3. 3 Historic village pub on the hunt for new landlord
  1. 4 £1.2billion plans to transform A12 move a step closer
  2. 5 Outrage at 11-mile diversion caused by 'ridiculous' roadworks
  3. 6 Former M&S homes and shop plan is making progress
  4. 7 Road to be closed for majority of the day after serious crash
  5. 8 Body of man found by river in Suffolk village
  6. 9 Man arrested after two police officers suffer life-threatening injuries in crash
  7. 10 Breaking the cycle, missing men and points to prove - Town face Plymouth

Woodbridge town councillor, Eamonn O'Nolan, has been responsible for E.coli assessments along the length of the Deben.

He said: "We have been doing regular testing from Debenham to Woodbridge and now at Felixstowe.

"We're finding high levels almost every time - including at places people take their children in the summer.

"95% of this is coming from sewage treatment plants who are not purifying the water as they could do.

Woodbridge councillor Eamonn O'Nolan

Woodbridge councillor Eamonn O'Nolan - Credit: Jamie Honeywood

"Events like this are very encouraging and people from all walks of life came along to voice their concerns."

The declaration of rights proclaimed the River Deben have the right:

- to flow freely;

- to perform essential functions within its ecosystem;

- to native biodiversity;

- to regeneration and restoration;

- to feed and be fed by sustainable aquifers;

- to maintain its connections with other streams and rivers.

"I believe that recognising the rights of nature is key to dealing with the climate and biodiversity crisis," said Paul Powlesland.

"The actions of local people and activists in declaring and upholding the rights of nature - particularly rivers - is going to be a crucial way of achieving that in the UK.

"It's about people saying it's not acceptable for companies to be putting sewage into our rivers.

"And we are going to be doing whatever we peacefully can to stop that - whether by campaigning, activism, legal challenges, monitoring or any other routes people find."

Protests at the River Stour:

Protests also took place in the south of the county on Sunday as crowds gathered on World Rivers Day to demand action over the poor state of the River Stour. 

Campaigners met at Flatford Mill as part of ongoing efforts to 'Save our Stour'.

"The river - just like many other waterways in Suffolk - has failed the government water standard," said one of the organisers, Deborah Saw.

"The Stour is in a terrible state and we something needs to be done now.

"We want to see more investment in the Environment Agency, but also more pressure on the water companies to start fixing things now 

"We recently took samples just beneath the sewage treatment plant at Sudbury that showed E.coli was in the water. 

"On World Rivers Day, we want to celebrate our waterways but also demand better stewardship of them."

Woodbridge News
Suffolk

Don't Miss

Pakefield beach is a dellightfully wild, rural fringe of Lowestoft. Photo: Lindsay Want

Police identify man after victim sworn at in 'dog biting incident'

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
Tracey Ball has recently re-opened Nourish in Newbourne after taking time out of the industry

Much-loved Suffolk café re-opens after shock summer closure 

Charlotte Smith-Jarvis

person
Grundisburgh resident Tony Powell with the hedge, which he says is obstructing drivers' vision

Suffolk County Council

Overgrown Suffolk village hedge labelled a 'danger' to motorists

Dominic Bareham

person
Jillu and Louise Nash died in Great Waldingfield earlier this month

Suffolk Live News

Family's tribute to 'beautiful' mum and daughter found dead at home

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon