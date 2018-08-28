Queen wishes Eileen and Peter a happy 65th wedding anniversary

Peter and Eileen Burch proudly show their wedding photo and card from the Queen Picture:

A Suffolk couple have celebrated their landmark blue sapphire wedding anniversary with a card from the Queen.

The happy day at St Andrew's Church back in 1953 Picture: PETER AND EILEEN BURCH The happy day at St Andrew's Church back in 1953 Picture: PETER AND EILEEN BURCH

Eileen and Peter Burch got married on Saturday, October 31, 1953, tying the knot at St Andrew’s Church in Melton aged 18 and 22.

Since they said their vows the couple have lived through the moon landing, England’s world cup win and the collapse of the Soviet Union as well as living under the rule of 14 different prime ministers and seeing nine different US presidents.

Mr Burch, who used to work as an NHS administrator at Addenbrooke’s Hospital, and Mrs Burch, who worked at Joe Lyon’s Bakery in Ipswich, have been congratulated on their 65th anniversary by the Queen, amongst others.

Mrs Burch said: “To get a message from the Queen means a great deal, we got one for our 60th and hopefully if we are still here we will get one for our 70th too.”

She continued: “It doesn’t feel like 65 years I must say, I don’t know where the time has gone. We don’t have a family but we’ve got lovely friends and lovely neighbours so we are very lucky really.”

Mr and Mrs Burch first met back in the 1950s when their families were good friends.

Eileen went to Melton school with Peter’s younger brother.

In 1949 Mr Burch completed his national service, serving in Malaya, now Singapore, when he returned to England he got to know his future wife through Melton youth club, which they attended together.

The duo started dating after co-starring in a play called ‘Husband’s Support.’

Mrs Burch said: “It was basically a bureau for women looking for a husband and each girl had to say what they were looking for.

“I remember going over to Peter, leaning in and saying ‘I need someone with deep, Mediterranean blue eyes.

“And he still has those blue eyes today. That’s when we started going out.”

The couple were married three years later, although Mrs Burch can’t recall how Mr Burch’s proposed.

“I can’t remember that,” she said. “I do remember us sitting at the back of Woodbridge cinema and him telling me he loved me. But I don’t think he actually proposed it just happened.

“I do remember that my parents had to sign something to say that I could get married to Peter because I was under 21. They were happy to do it.”

They married on a shoe string and had a modest celebration, unlike the bigger affairs of today.

“I do think everything is about extravagance today,” said Mrs Burch. “But we are of the older generation so we would think that.”

She believes the secret to their happy marriage is having shared interests as well as maintaining their own interests.

“We’ve done it all together, gone on lots of wonderful holidays from Spain, to the Greek Islands and so forth. But we have our own things, Peter has his golf and I used to go on holiday with my mother.”