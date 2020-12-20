Pub to cook 50 Christmas Day lunches for people in need

Published: 11:00 AM December 20, 2020

Lisa Adams and Angie Garrod at The Queen's Head, in West Bergholt, getting ready for the Christmas Lunch giveaway - Credit: The Queen's Head

A pub is to cook 50 Christmas Day lunches for those who find themselves in need at yuletide.

The Queen's Head pub, in West Bergholt, said it had "jumped at the chance to help anyone who finds themselves in need over the Christmas period", after nearby resident Laurianne Mayhew volunteered to cook the meals.

The lunches will be free of charge and cooked in the pub kitchen for collection or delivery - with West Bergholt Football Club and Perrins Butchers, as well as the pub’s suppliers, all chipping in to help.

Pub owner Lisa Adams said: "Obviously, it’s been a difficult year, and we’re hoping to help out anyone who’s elderly, lonely, in need of a rest, or could just do with a helping hand.

"I’d like to thank all our suppliers and everyone for their kindness and assistance in making this happen.”

Ms Mayhew said: “It was an easy decision for me to help out, and I’m hoping that I can bring a smile to a few peoples faces this Christmas.

"Christmas is everyone’s favourite time of the year and the thought of people going hungry on Christmas Day just doesn’t sit right with me.”

Lunches need to be pre-booked, and anyone who wishes to take part or find out more should call 01206 240394.