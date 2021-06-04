News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News

Location of Queen's Platinum Jubilee beacons in Suffolk revealed

Author Picture Icon

Holly Hume

Published: 3:25 PM June 4, 2021   
A beacon was lit at the council headquarters in Ipswich to mark the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee in 2012

A beacon was lit at the council headquarters in Ipswich to mark the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee in 2012 - Credit: Su Anderson

The preparations for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee are underway - and four Suffolk towns have been chosen to light beacons in her honour.

A four-day bank holiday weekend will celebrate the 70-year reign of Queen Elizabeth II in June 2022 and will be opened with the traditional beacons used for royal jubilees, weddings and coronations.

Queen Elizabeth II will celebrate 70 years on the throne in June 2022

Queen Elizabeth II will celebrate 70 years on the throne in June 2022 - Credit: PA

There will be 1,500 lit across the UK, Channel Islands, Isle of Man and overseas UK territories — and one in each capital city in Commonwealth countries.

Four Suffolk locations have been chosen to host beacons - St Mary's Church in Haverhill, Abbey Gardens in Bury St Edmunds, Stowmarket Recreation Ground and Framlingham Castle.

A beacon will be lit in Abbey Gardens in Bury St Edmunds next summer for the Platinum Jubilee

A beacon will be lit in Abbey Gardens in Bury St Edmunds next summer for the Platinum Jubilee - Credit: Charlotte Bond

The celebrations will begin at 1pm on June 2, with town criers undertaking the proclamation.

You may also want to watch:

They will also announce the beacon lighting, which will commence at 9.09pm as the sun sets.

The town criers for Suffolk are Brenda Wilson for Newmarket and Martin Payne for Bungay.

Most Read

  1. 1 Lee Evans set to become Ipswich Town's second summer signing
  2. 2 Springer spaniel's genitals swell to 'size of grapefruit' after adder bite
  3. 3 New Ipswich Town home kit sponsored by Ed Sheeran is revealed
  1. 4 'The long term goal is the Premier League' - Town sign exciting forward Burns
  2. 5 Town chasing signature of Fleetwood forward
  3. 6 Boy, aged 17, suffers head and facial injuries in daylight robbery
  4. 7 Suffolk printing business taken over by fast-growing investment empire
  5. 8 'A massive club with great history' - New Blue Burns on signing for Town
  6. 9 Ed Sheeran to debut new single during TikTok show at Portman Road
  7. 10 Southwold beach branded 'dirtiest' in the country

No other monarch has achieved such a long reign and the beacons are to enable local communities, individuals and organisations to pay tribute to her for her "long and selfless service".

A beacon will be lit at Stowmarket Recreation Ground next summer for the Platinum Jubilee

A beacon will be lit at Stowmarket Recreation Ground next summer for the Platinum Jubilee - Credit: Matt Reason

Other events planned across the bank holiday include the Queen attending the Epsom Derby on June 4 and a special Platinum Party broadcast from Buckingham Palace that evening.

There will also be a birthday parade and thanksgiving service, while on Sunday, June 5, people will be invited to take part in the Big Jubilee Lunch, by staging street parties.

A beacon will be lit at Framlingham Castle next summer for the Platinum Jubilee

A beacon will be lit at Framlingham Castle next summer for the Platinum Jubilee - Credit: BARRY PULLEN/IWITNESS

There are three types of beacons being lit on the historic occasion:

  1. A free-standing beacon fuelled by bottle gas
  2. A beacon brazier with a metal shield
  3. A bonfire beacon

Copies of the guide to organising a beacon lighting can be obtained by e-mailing brunopeek@mac.com

Royal Family
Events
Framlingham News
Stowmarket News
Bury St Edmunds News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Heat map showing differences in income deprivation in Suffolk and north Essex

Investigations

Map of region's richest and poorest postcodes reveals huge income divide

Emily Townsend

Author Picture Icon
St Johnstone's Guy Melamed has a shot on goal during the Scottish Cup Semi Final match at Hampden Pa

Ipswich Town Transfer News | Video

Ipswich Town transfer rumour: Striker target released by Scottish club

Mark Heath

Author Picture Icon
brooke smith suffolk

Suffolk Live

Suffolk beauty queen with luxurious lifestyle features in Channel 5 show

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Wigan Athletic manager Paul Cook celebrates with Cheyenne Dunkley after the game against Leeds Unite

Ex/current Wigan and Portsmouth players Cook could be reunited with

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus