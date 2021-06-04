Location of Queen's Platinum Jubilee beacons in Suffolk revealed
- Credit: Su Anderson
The preparations for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee are underway - and four Suffolk towns have been chosen to light beacons in her honour.
A four-day bank holiday weekend will celebrate the 70-year reign of Queen Elizabeth II in June 2022 and will be opened with the traditional beacons used for royal jubilees, weddings and coronations.
There will be 1,500 lit across the UK, Channel Islands, Isle of Man and overseas UK territories — and one in each capital city in Commonwealth countries.
Four Suffolk locations have been chosen to host beacons - St Mary's Church in Haverhill, Abbey Gardens in Bury St Edmunds, Stowmarket Recreation Ground and Framlingham Castle.
The celebrations will begin at 1pm on June 2, with town criers undertaking the proclamation.
You may also want to watch:
They will also announce the beacon lighting, which will commence at 9.09pm as the sun sets.
The town criers for Suffolk are Brenda Wilson for Newmarket and Martin Payne for Bungay.
Most Read
- 1 Lee Evans set to become Ipswich Town's second summer signing
- 2 Springer spaniel's genitals swell to 'size of grapefruit' after adder bite
- 3 New Ipswich Town home kit sponsored by Ed Sheeran is revealed
- 4 'The long term goal is the Premier League' - Town sign exciting forward Burns
- 5 Town chasing signature of Fleetwood forward
- 6 Boy, aged 17, suffers head and facial injuries in daylight robbery
- 7 Suffolk printing business taken over by fast-growing investment empire
- 8 'A massive club with great history' - New Blue Burns on signing for Town
- 9 Ed Sheeran to debut new single during TikTok show at Portman Road
- 10 Southwold beach branded 'dirtiest' in the country
No other monarch has achieved such a long reign and the beacons are to enable local communities, individuals and organisations to pay tribute to her for her "long and selfless service".
Other events planned across the bank holiday include the Queen attending the Epsom Derby on June 4 and a special Platinum Party broadcast from Buckingham Palace that evening.
There will also be a birthday parade and thanksgiving service, while on Sunday, June 5, people will be invited to take part in the Big Jubilee Lunch, by staging street parties.
There are three types of beacons being lit on the historic occasion:
- A free-standing beacon fuelled by bottle gas
- A beacon brazier with a metal shield
- A bonfire beacon
Copies of the guide to organising a beacon lighting can be obtained by e-mailing brunopeek@mac.com