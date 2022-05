Scores of communities are preparing to celebrate the Queen's platinum jubilee in the coming weeks - with nearly 200 street parties planned.

Suffolk County Council says it has approved 185 community events between Thursday, June 2 and Sunday, June 5.

Thousands of people will gather together to mark the Queen's 70 years of service. It comes as the countywide celebrations continue with the Festival of Suffolk.

The approved celebrations are made up of smaller street party events on roads and cul-de-sacs which will be held by residents and community groups, as well as bigger events organised by town, parish, borough and district councils.

Due to the unprecedented demand for events taking place across the bank holiday weekend, Suffolk County Council waived fees for events taking place not only on Sunday 5 June, referred to as the ‘Big Jubilee Lunch’, but also on Thursday 2, Friday 3 and Saturday, June 4.

The waived fees are associated with costs related to road closure applications and traffic management, such as signs and barriers.

Paul West, Suffolk County Council’s cabinet member for Ipswich, operational highways and flooding, said: “This milestone for Her Majesty, The Queen is an incredible achievement and I am delighted that so many communities across Suffolk are joining together with their neighbours and celebrating this momentous occasion.

“By waiving fees for events across this weekend of celebration, we were able to encourage as many as possible to get involved, whether it be a small gathering in a local street, or a larger event, organised by town or parish councils.

“Our highway teams have worked tirelessly to approve as many of these events as possible and will be working with communities to ensure they can carry these events out safely and successfully.”

Queen Elizabeth II arrives for the A Gallop Through History Platinum Jubilee celebration at the Royal Windsor Horse Show at Windsor Castle. Picture date: Sunday May 15, 2022. - Credit: PA Media

Suffolk County Council approved 148 applications for smaller residential street parties and 37 applications for larger events managed by local authorities.

The full list of celebrations around Suffolk:

Residential street parties:

Acer Grove - Pinewood

Albany Road - Lowestoft

Albert Crescent - Bury St Edmunds

Ammonite Drive - Needham Market

Anglesea Road - Ipswich

Appledown Drive - Bury St Edmunds

Arwela Road - Felixstowe

Ascot Drive - Ipswich

Ashdale Drive – Worlingham

Back Lane - Copdock

Barons Close – Halesworth

Beaumont Court - Haverhill

Bederic Close - Bury St Edmunds

Beech Road - Great Cornard

Belstead Avenue - Ipswich

Berkeley Close - Ipswich

Beverley Road - Ipswich

Blackdown Avenue - Rushmere St Andrew

Borrowdale Avenue - Ipswich

Brick Kiln Lane - Huntingfield

Bridge Street - Stowmarket

Brinkley Way - Felixstowe

Broadland Close – Worlingham

Brookfield Road - Ipswich

Brookwood Close - Worlingham

Buckfast Close - Ipswich

Burke Close - Ipswich

Bury Hill - Melton

Bury Road - Beyton

Buzzard Rise - Stowmarket

Cambrian Crescent - Oulton

Cardigan Street - Ipswich

Catchpole Way - Stanton

Causeway Estate - Hitcham

Cavendish Road - Felixstowe

Chapelwent Road - Haverhill

Chatsworth Drive - Rushmere St Andrew

Chediston Street - Halesworth

Cherry Lane Gardens - Ipswich

Church Lane - Shottisham

Clapgate Lane Service Road - Ipswich

Clearwing Close - Pinewood

Clive Avenue - Ipswich

Constable Road - Ipswich

Constable Road - Felixstowe

Coopers Road - Martlesham

Cornwallis Road - Haverhill

Corporal Lillie Close - Sudbury

Cuckfield Avenue - Rushmere St Andrew

Cutlers Lane - Shelland

Dawson Mews - Oulton

Dunwich Road - Southwold

Ernleigh Road - Ipswich

Fairfield Avenue - Felixstowe

Gowle Road - Stowmarket

Grange Lane - Kesgrave

Gunton Drive - Lowestoft

Hawks Mill Street - Needham Market

Hazel Rise - Claydon

Heathway - Great Waldingfield

Highbury Road - Bury St Edmunds

Hillside Road - Reydon

Holly Road - Ipswich

Hopelyn Close - Lowestoft

Horsecroft Road - Bury St Edmunds

Hoxne Road - Syleham

Jubilee Close - Claydon

Jubilee Road - Sudbury

Kentford Road - Felixstowe

Kentwell Close - Rushmere St Andrew

Kersey Road - Felixstowe

King Street - Mildenhall

Kingsfield Avenue - Ipswich

Kipling Road - Ipswich

Ladywood Road - Ipswich

Leaders Way - Newmarket

Leopold Road - Ipswich

London Road South - Lowestoft

Marlborough Road - Lowestoft

Meadow Gardens - Beccles

Mellis Court - Felixstowe

Miller Close - Lowestoft

Monmouth Close - Ipswich

Mornington Avenue – Ipswich

Murillo Drive - Lowestoft

Nelson Road - Lowestoft

Norfolk Road - Bury St Edmunds

Northgate Avenue - Bury St Edmunds

Nursery Close - Lowestoft

Old Hall Close - Felixstowe

Orvis Lane - East Bergholt

Outney Road - Bungay

Paddocks Green - Worlingham

Park Road - Bury St Edmunds

Peterhouse Crescent - Woodbridge

Pine Tree Close - Worlingham

Pinewood - Woodbridge

Princes Road - Felixstowe

Quilter Road - Felixstowe

Ranelagh Road - Felixstowe

Read Close - Haughley

Recreation Close - Felixstowe

Red House Close - Trimley St Martin

Rosebery Road - Ipswich

Rousies Close - Hadleigh

Roy Avenue - Ipswich

Royston Drive - Ipswich

Sandown Close - Ipswich

Saxon Way - Melton

St Andrews Close - Melton

St Leonards Road - Ipswich

Stratford Road - Ipswich

Sunray Avenue - Felixstowe

The Croft - Bures St Mary

The Glades - Lowestoft

The Green - Barrow

The Old Street - Capel St Mary

The Street - Gazeley

The Street - Somerleyton

The Street - Thornham Magna

Tomline Road - Felixstowe

Tuffs Road - Eye

Upper Grange Road – Beccles

Victoria Road - Woodbridge

Vincent Close - Ipswich

Walmer Close - Lowestoft

Wards View - Kesgrave

Well Street - Bury St Edmunds

West Lawn - Ipswich

Westbourne Road - Ipswich

Wheatfield Road - Lowestoft

Whiting Street - Bury St Edmunds

Whitton Church Lane - Ipswich

Winchester Close - Stowmarket

Winchester Road - Bury St Edmunds

Windsor Road - Lowestoft

Wingfield Road - Syleham

Wingfield Street - Bungay

Woodpecker Road - Ipswich

Woodside Close - Bury St Edmunds

Woodstone Avenue - Ipswich

Worell Drive - Worlingham

Cullcott Close - Yoxford

Warwick Avenue – Woodbridge

Larger events managed by local councils: