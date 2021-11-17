News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Salvage Hunters records episode at Stonham Barns antiques store

Matthew Earth

Published: 3:21 PM November 17, 2021
Quest TV show Salvage Hunters has been recording in Suffolk

Quest TV show Salvage Hunters has been recording in Suffolk

Film crews have been recording Salvage Hunters at an antiques store at Stonham Barns — with the episode due to air next year.

Presenters Drew Pritchard and John Tee visited Aspal Antiques earlier in November for the Quest TV series.

The Quest show is due to air next spring

The Quest show is due to air next spring

Aspal Antiques, which is managed by husband and wife duo Alan Knight and Henrietta Lewis, was approached by producers about recording an episode last year.

They said the presenters and production team were "really nice and approachable" and hoped the episode would result in a boost in trade when it broadcasts next year.

Mr Knight said: "They approached us in between the lockdowns when we were setting up the shop here.

The owners of the Stonham Barns store hope the episode will boost trade

The owners of the Stonham Barns store hope the episode will boost trade

"When we opened, they said they really liked it and put us on the reserve list.

"It was a fantastic experience — it was really good. The presenters were really nice and approachable.

Some of the production team even bought items from the store for themselves

Some of the production team even bought items from the store for themselves

"Even the production team brought a few things themselves. They said they'd like to come again, so maybe in the next series.

"The episode will be aired in the spring and we're hoping it will mean people will come and visit."

