Quieter weekend as people stay home - but still some breaches of Covid rules

Police said the coast and other hotspots for gathering were "noticeably quieter" at the weekend - as people heeded the warnings and obeyed the Covid rules.

While most people stayed home or kept local for their exercise, there were still a number of breaches of the restrictions.

In one incident, police stopped a car at Thetford with three adults in who had travelled from Birmingham - a 250-mile round trip - on their way "to see the seals". They all received fines.

Felixstowe seafront - one of the main hotspots, especially for people from Ipswich wanting to take a walk - was quieter. Sunday was slightly busier than Saturday, but the number of people on the prom and visiting cafés and other outlets for takeaway food and drinks was much less than the previous weekend when the weather was warmer.

Police also had extra patrols at Lowestoft, which they described as "quite busy", and Oulton Broad, Southwold and Aldeburgh.

Assistant chief constable Rob Jones said: "It's been pretty busy around retail parks, too - quite a lot of queuing.

"Alongside seafronts, retail parks are the places we would advise people to think about before they go out - whether they need to actually go. An unsafe situation can be created by the sheer number of people going."

ACC Jones said groups of youths and young men gathering to play football, ride motorbikes or just meeting together were generating an increasing number of reports to police of restriction breaking and he urged parents to help them stick to the rules.

He said the weather though was the big factor and urged people to remain disciplined and to continue to follow the rules.

While schools prepare to return and people can meet one-to-one outdoors to socialise from March 8, people should stay home, and travel only for work or emergencies. Exercise should be taken once a day and you must stay local.

Suffolk police has now administered more than 750 Fixed Penalty Notices, with most of these being issued since the last lockdown began in late December 2020.











