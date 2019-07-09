Essex County Council U-turns on plans to cut a third of its libraries

Essex County Council has dramatically reversed plans to cut libraries in the county - promising that no library will close in the next five years.

Children urged the council to listen to them as they staged a protest in Colchester on Saturday afternoon Picture: SAVE OUR LIBRARIES ESSEX

Last year, it announced the potential closure of 25 of its 74 libraries, which would affect every district in the county.

It said those at risk were facing closure due to "relatively low demand" and the "availability of other services".

A consultation was launched in November to gauge public opinion on the plans, which concluded in January.

More than 21,000 people responded, with more 50 petitions received - with the community making it clear libraries are not just for books and computers, but a place where people can meet and exchange ideas.

At a full council meeting today, Tuesday, July 9, the council's leader Councillor David Finch, announced radical changes to its libraries strategy, including a pledge no library would close by 2024.

The new strategy also includes developing an investment plan for libraries and looks to set up and support community-run libraries.

Councillor Susan Barker, Cabinet Member for Customer, Communities, Culture and Corporate, said this was "a new, exciting chapter for libraries in Essex".

She said: "Our future libraries strategy has changed drastically due to what the people of Essex told us.

"I am delighted that the consultation ignited such passion for keeping the service alive.

"We assured everyone that feedback would be taken into account, and it has - all our libraries now have a future."

Andy Abbott, from campaign group Save Our Libraries Essex (SOLE), said he was happy to hear the council have decided to change its strategy, but added they wouldn't start celebrating until the full strategy is published next week.

He said: "We are obviously pleased to hear this news.

"This is a U-turn which was a result of people power and the power of protest. "If we hadn't have done this, things would not be changing.

"However, the devil will always be in the detail. "We know the council are still thinking of an untenable scheme for community-run libraries.

"We are pleased at this stage but won't be opening the bubbly quite yet."

The future libraries strategy will be published on Monday, July 15 as part of the agenda pack for Scrutiny and Cabinet.

It will be discussed at the Place Services and Economic Growth Policy Scrutiny Committee on July 18 before a decision is made at Cabinet on July 23.