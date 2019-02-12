Sunny

Sunny

max temp: 15°C

min temp: 1°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

From the shed to the sea, how Radio Caroline made a DJ’s dream come true

PUBLISHED: 09:55 25 February 2019

On board Ross Revenge (left to right) Justin Dealey from BBC Three Counties Radio, Richard St John from Radio 77, DJ Deke Duncan and Radio Caroline DJ Ray Clark. Picture: RADIO CAROLINE

On board Ross Revenge (left to right) Justin Dealey from BBC Three Counties Radio, Richard St John from Radio 77, DJ Deke Duncan and Radio Caroline DJ Ray Clark. Picture: RADIO CAROLINE

Archant

Former pirate radio station Radio Caroline, based off the Essex coast helped make the UK’s loneliest DJ’s dream come true last week.

Since 1991, the modern Caroline ship, the Ross Revenge, has been maintained by enthusiasts called the Radio Caroline Support Group. From 2007, the ship was docked at Tilbury, where a volunteer crew repaired and maintained it. The ship has working radio studios, from which both Caroline and BBC Essex have broadcast. On 31 July 2014 the ship was moved to the Blackwater Estuary in Essex.Since 1991, the modern Caroline ship, the Ross Revenge, has been maintained by enthusiasts called the Radio Caroline Support Group. From 2007, the ship was docked at Tilbury, where a volunteer crew repaired and maintained it. The ship has working radio studios, from which both Caroline and BBC Essex have broadcast. On 31 July 2014 the ship was moved to the Blackwater Estuary in Essex.

It’s a quiet day for Stevenage based DJ Deke Duncan when his wife leaves the house, or at least it should be - as it means he loses his only listener.

Deke has been running Radio 77 for more than 40 years from his garden shed, inspired by the golden era of former pirate radio station Radio Caroline.

After hearing about Deke’s story, crew onboard the Ross Revenge, the former base for the station, invited him aboard for their monthly broadcast on the ship last Sunday, February 17.

Following his day out on the River Blackwater’s famous pirate ship, Deke said his day had been “fabulous, just one word for it... fabulous. A dream come true” and that it “put a grin on that chin and a smile on that dial.”

The radio station, which now holds legal status, broadcasts 24/7 from land-based studios on 648AM, DAB and online.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

New schools planned for Suffolk - but where will they be?

Copleston High School will have a new classroom block, allowing it to create another 200 student places. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Fuller Flavour: Rumours are Ipswich Town is cursed... I’m beginning to believe it!

Will Keane is floored at the DW Stadium Picture Pagepix

Firefighters delayed reaching burning house after cars parked on double yellow lines

Albion Street in Rowhedge Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Hospital chief involved in car crash

Nick Hulme was involved in a car crash on Friday Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Yours for a cool £1.8m - former holiday home of Gordon Brown near Suffolk coast

Shadingfield Hall is on the market for £1.8million Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Most Read

‘It’s devastating’ - mum of teenager diagnosed with cancer for the fourth time on family’s journey

Lewis Atkins, 14, from Dereham, has been diagnosed with cancer for the fourth time. Photo: Courtesy of the Atkins family

Traveller family could be made homeless unless controversial village site is approved

The site at Mill Lane in Wreningham. Photo: Luke Powell

Michael Bailey: 2 Onels, 1 Norwich City dream – 6 things learned from Bristol City win

#includeImage($article, 225)

Police close part of the A11 following a collision

#includeImage($article, 225)

Busy city centre road to close for more than two weeks

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Disruption as train damaged after hitting deer

The train hit the deer between Harwich International and Dovercourt. Picture: ARCHANT

Life-saving air ambulance bids to become a 24-hour service

Anglia One crew at East Anglian Air Ambulance. Photo: EAAA

‘It was a brilliant feeling’ – U’s goalscorer Kent

Frankie Kent wheels away after heading home the U's equaliser in the 1-1 draw against Carlisle United on Saturday. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Fuller Flavour: Rumours are Ipswich Town is cursed... I’m beginning to believe it!

Will Keane is floored at the DW Stadium Picture Pagepix

New schools planned for Suffolk - but where will they be?

Copleston High School will have a new classroom block, allowing it to create another 200 student places. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists