From the shed to the sea, how Radio Caroline made a DJ’s dream come true

On board Ross Revenge (left to right) Justin Dealey from BBC Three Counties Radio, Richard St John from Radio 77, DJ Deke Duncan and Radio Caroline DJ Ray Clark. Picture: RADIO CAROLINE Archant

Former pirate radio station Radio Caroline, based off the Essex coast helped make the UK’s loneliest DJ’s dream come true last week.

Since 1991, the modern Caroline ship, the Ross Revenge, has been maintained by enthusiasts called the Radio Caroline Support Group. From 2007, the ship was docked at Tilbury, where a volunteer crew repaired and maintained it. The ship has working radio studios, from which both Caroline and BBC Essex have broadcast. On 31 July 2014 the ship was moved to the Blackwater Estuary in Essex.

It’s a quiet day for Stevenage based DJ Deke Duncan when his wife leaves the house, or at least it should be - as it means he loses his only listener.

Deke has been running Radio 77 for more than 40 years from his garden shed, inspired by the golden era of former pirate radio station Radio Caroline.

After hearing about Deke’s story, crew onboard the Ross Revenge, the former base for the station, invited him aboard for their monthly broadcast on the ship last Sunday, February 17.

Following his day out on the River Blackwater’s famous pirate ship, Deke said his day had been “fabulous, just one word for it... fabulous. A dream come true” and that it “put a grin on that chin and a smile on that dial.”

The radio station, which now holds legal status, broadcasts 24/7 from land-based studios on 648AM, DAB and online.