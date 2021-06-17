Neighbours warned of loud explosion at RAF base

Published: 9:31 AM June 17, 2021

RAF Honington has warned of a loud explosion this morning - Credit: Gregg Brown

RAF Honington has warned residents in north Suffolk of an explosion being carried out on its runway this morning.

Servicemen at the base will be detonating an explosive on the airfield at 10am, RAF Honington said on Facebook.

The explosion will be louder than the normal training devices detonated at the base.

RAF Honington said on Facebook: "It's difficult to quantify the loudness of a small charge being set off but this one is expected to be louder than the normal training devices we use.

"We hope that this won't cause too much disruption to our friendly neighbouring communities."