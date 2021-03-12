RAF base warns of disruption ahead of overnight exercise

Published: 8:50 AM March 12, 2021

A C-130 Mk3 Hercules transport aircraft will be involved in the exercise on Monday at RAF Honington - Credit: Becky Paget/MOD

West Suffolk residents are being warned of overnight disruption ahead of next week, when jets and helicopters from an RAF base will be taking to the skies.

Those living near RAF Honington could be in for a noisy night next Monday, March 15, from 9pm until 4am, as pilots take part in an exercise.

A spokesperson for the base said: "RAF Honington Airfield will be active Monday 15 March between 2100 and 0400hrs for C130 and helicopter movements. We hope this will cause minimum disruption to our local communities."

The Lockheed C-130 Hercules is a large aircraft, mainly used to transport cargo.

The base holds initial and further training for the RAF Regiment and specialist training for the RAF's entire Force Protection capability.