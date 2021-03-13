RAF investigating 'offensive video' alleged to feature Suffolk-based regiment
- Credit: Gregg Brown
The RAF is investigating an “offensive video” in which troops reportedly appeared to sexually assault an airman in an initiation ritual.
Footage of the incident was obtained by the Daily Mail.
The newspaper said the video showed a naked airman being held down by drunken troops before they allegedly assaulted him.
The Daily Mail alleges that the incident involved members of the RAF Regiment, which is based at RAF Honington, near Ixworth.
However, it is not clear what squadron was involved in the incident.
The RAF Regiment deals with tasks relating to delivery of air power, including defence of airfields.
An RAF spokeswoman said: “We have been made aware of an offensive video involving Royal Air Force personnel.
Most Read
- 1 New McDonald’s restaurant to open next month as cranes move in
- 2 Sudbury school friends launch dream American-style street food trailer
- 3 Why one Suffolk landlady won't be reopening her pub on April 12
- 4 Car stolen from front of home
- 5 RAF base warns of disruption ahead of overnight exercise
- 6 Animal shelter forced to contemplate closure without financial help
- 7 'Nobody's safe until we're all safe' - Suffolk's latest mass vaccine centre opens
- 8 Firm 'on the brink of collapse' due to trade disruption with the EU
- 9 Residents' anger at 'incredibly loud' noise from 100-home development
- 10 'Kick in the teeth' if bridge connecting coastal resorts closes over summer
“The RAF Police Special Investigation Branch is now investigating the incident shown in the video.
“It would be inappropriate to comment further while investigations are ongoing.”
The RAF said it does not tolerate bullying or initiation ceremonies, and that anyone not maintaining such standards would be investigated with appropriate disciplinary action taken.