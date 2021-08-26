Suffolk-based medics deployed to help Afghans flee Taliban

Published: 4:05 PM August 26, 2021

Personnel at RAF Lakenheath preparing to fly to Germany to assist with the Afghan refuge effort - Credit: RAF Lakenheath/Airman 1st Class Cedrique Oldaker

American medics based at RAF Lakenheath in Suffolk have flown to Germany as they help Afghan nationals flee the Taliban.

Personnel from the 48th Medical Group jetted off to the US Air Force-controlled Ramstein Air Base, near Kaiserslautern, on Thursday.

They will assist with Operation Allies Refuge, an ongoing effort to airlift at-risk Afghan civilians and interpreters out of the country.

The Taliban, a hardline Islamist group, has seized control of Afghanistan as American forces prepare to withdraw from the country next week.

Fears have been raised that the Taliban will impose a strict regime that will infringe on the rights of women and children.

You may also want to watch:

Colonel Cory Baker, commander of the 48th Medical Group, said: "The Liberty Medics of the 48th Medical Group understand the complexity, urgency and importance of their mission and are excited to be providing medical care with the 86th Medical Group at Ramstein Air Base.

"We also appreciate the support our communities continue to give for these evacuees and all of our medics."