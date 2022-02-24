Several RAF Mildenhall planes spotted flying near Ukraine

The USAF's refuelling tanker, the KC-135 Stratotanker are currently flying near Ukraine - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY

Several planes from RAF Mildenhall have been spotted flying near Ukrainian airspace after Russia launched a "full-scale" invasion.

The planes have been spotted flying around Ukraine on the flight tracker website Flightradar24.

A spokesman for USAFE said US forces were ready to support NATO missions and contingency operations regarding Ukraine.

He said: "US Air Force installations through Europe are postured to support a variety of NATO missions and contingency operations regarding Ukraine.

"RAF Mildenhall and all of our British bases execute a variety of missions, which support the defence of Europe.

"RAF Mildenhall’s refuelling platforms are providing critical refuelling support to all aerial assets moving throughout the theatre in support of contingency and routine operations."

The spokesman added that more planes from airbases in America have been sent to Europe for support.

UK Prime Minister said he is "appalled" by the horrific events in Ukraine.

He added: "President Putin has chosen a path of bloodshed and destruction by launching this unprovoked attack on Ukraine.

"The UK and our allies will respond decisively."



