Suffolk farm shop offers 'pay what you can' as Christmas gift

Martin and Kerry Westhorpe , owners of The Railway Farm Shop in Benhall, offer their produce on a pay what you can afford basis for Christmas Eve - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Last minute shoppers struggling to put on a full Christmas spread were given a helping hand from Railway Farm Shop today.

The shop, in Benhall, offered shoppers the chance to pay only what they could afford to, so they could still enjoy fresh Suffolk produce on Christmas Day.

There was a post online about eating local food at Christmas but owners of the Railway, Kerry and Martin Westhorpe, were saddened to read comments saying farm shops were too expensive for some wanting to eat local.

They decided they wanted to spread some Christmas cheer and offered all of their remaining stock of fresh and local produce on a pay what you can afford basis.

Martin Westhorpe, owner of the Railway Farm Shop in Benhall. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN - Credit: Archant

More than 20 people came in after seeing the social media post, with nearly all being happy to pay full price, one lady did try to pay more than asking price.

Martin said: "Most people had probably done their Christmas shopping, but it was nice. the vast majority of people that came in today were people we hadn't seen before and it was a direct result of the post I put on the local Saxmundham page."

As they sell the produce without packaging, people were able to buy exactly what they need which helps save money and reduce food waste.