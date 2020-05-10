Video

Strong 45mph winds and rain on way after scorching weather

Aldeburgh beach would usually be packed with holiday makers at this time of year Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

It may be sunny this morning with temperatures of 20C expected in some parts of Suffolk and north Essex – but rainy and windy weather is on the way.

Weather forecasters are warning of gusts of up to 45mph in East Anglia this afternoon.

It will turn much colder – with temperatures around 7-10C – this afternoon, experts at Norwich-based Weatherquest said.

They tweeted the forecast for East Anglia today: “Sunny spells this morning, but increasing cloud will bring showery outbreaks of rain southwards.

“Largely dry and warm in southern areas, with temperatures reaching 18-20C, but turning much colder (7-10C) and windier in all parts by the afternoon, gusts 35-45mph.”

Despite the sunny weather, people are being urged to comply with social distancing restrictions and only go out of their homes for one hour of exercise per day.

Shopping should only be for essentials and people are being urged to stay away from coastlines unless they live very close by and are using them to do their hour of exercise – i.e. a walk or a run.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to set out the road out of lockdown this evening, which could see some of these guidelines change.