Strong 45mph winds and rain on way after scorching weather

PUBLISHED: 09:06 10 May 2020 | UPDATED: 09:07 10 May 2020

Aldeburgh beach would usually be packed with holiday makers at this time of year Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

It may be sunny this morning with temperatures of 20C expected in some parts of Suffolk and north Essex – but rainy and windy weather is on the way.

Weather forecasters are warning of gusts of up to 45mph in East Anglia this afternoon.

It will turn much colder – with temperatures around 7-10C – this afternoon, experts at Norwich-based Weatherquest said.

They tweeted the forecast for East Anglia today: “Sunny spells this morning, but increasing cloud will bring showery outbreaks of rain southwards.

“Largely dry and warm in southern areas, with temperatures reaching 18-20C, but turning much colder (7-10C) and windier in all parts by the afternoon, gusts 35-45mph.”

Despite the sunny weather, people are being urged to comply with social distancing restrictions and only go out of their homes for one hour of exercise per day.

Shopping should only be for essentials and people are being urged to stay away from coastlines unless they live very close by and are using them to do their hour of exercise – i.e. a walk or a run.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to set out the road out of lockdown this evening, which could see some of these guidelines change.

‘This is a reminder anyone can get it’ says mum as she battles coronavirus in hospital despite self isolating for weeks

Kelly Hayes with partner Chris and daughter Yasmin. Picture: Kelly Hayes

Map showing areas of Suffolk with no coronavirus deaths released

Map shows where those have died from coronavirus are from Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘Our town is being invaded’ - further concerns over second homeowners fleeing to Suffolk coast

Aldeburgh residents have reported a surge in second homeowners flocking to the town Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Revealed – The Suffolk neighbourhoods with the highest coronavirus death rates

Coronavirus death rates by postcode in Suffolk have been released by the ONS. Ipswich town centre on lockdown. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Former Suffolk airbase stood down from role as potential freight store

Containers continue to arrive at the Port of Felixstowe. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

