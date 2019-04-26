Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 15°C

min temp: 6°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Rare black foxes on the loose in Colchester

26 April, 2019 - 21:08
Two black foxes are on the loose in Colchester Picture: RICHARD ASHTON

Two black foxes are on the loose in Colchester Picture: RICHARD ASHTON

Archant

Two rare black foxes are currently on the loose in Colchester after someone let them out of their temporary accomodation.

There have been plenty of sightings around Colchester Picture: RICHARD ASHTONThere have been plenty of sightings around Colchester Picture: RICHARD ASHTON

Exotic animals consultant Richard Ashton, who owns the foxes, said the animals were deliberately released from a location in Mile End on Thursday evening.

Three foxes – two male, one female – were originally on the loose, but Mr Ashton has since caught the female this evening in the grounds of the St Aubyn Centre.

Many people have taken to social media with sightings of the foxes around the town.

Mr Ashton, who lives in Ipswich, said: “They were deliberately let out by someone who broke into where they were being temporarily housed.

You may also want to watch:

“I've been all out day, and have seen them but unfortunately members of the public have tried to chase them or catch them and we haven't been able to get them back.”

Mr Ashton said he rescued the animals from an illegal fur farm and is worried about their welfare.

“They are captive bred foxes but they have special medical conditions,” he said.

“I'm due to be building brand new enclosures for them.”

Mr Ashton is urging people to call him with sightings.

“If people see them, then call me on 07717 372150, don't try to chase them or catch them,” he added.

Most Read

‘I hope those that hounded me out enjoy the sexy football in League One’ - McCarthy on Town’s relegation

Town manager Mick McCarthy bangs the desk in the media room as he announces that he has quit the club following the Ipswich Town v Barnsley match. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Man’s body found on beach

Kessingland Beach. PHOTO: Reece Hanson

Family diner shuts its doors two years after opening

Carl and Ann Foster getting set for the 2017 grand opening of Dannii's Diner in Brandon, which closed this month. Picture: Rebecca Murphy

Ed Sheeran told to remove sauna from his Suffolk estate

Ed Sheeran has been told to remove a sauna and sign from his Suffolk estate. Picture: YUI MOK/PA ARCHIVE/PA IMAGES

Huge forest fire breaks out at Elveden

Firefighters tackling a previous blaze in Thetford forest. Picture: Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service

Most Read

‘I hope those that hounded me out enjoy the sexy football in League One’ - McCarthy on Town’s relegation

Town manager Mick McCarthy bangs the desk in the media room as he announces that he has quit the club following the Ipswich Town v Barnsley match. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Man’s body found on beach

Kessingland Beach. PHOTO: Reece Hanson

Family diner shuts its doors two years after opening

Carl and Ann Foster getting set for the 2017 grand opening of Dannii's Diner in Brandon, which closed this month. Picture: Rebecca Murphy

Ed Sheeran told to remove sauna from his Suffolk estate

Ed Sheeran has been told to remove a sauna and sign from his Suffolk estate. Picture: YUI MOK/PA ARCHIVE/PA IMAGES

Huge forest fire breaks out at Elveden

Firefighters tackling a previous blaze in Thetford forest. Picture: Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Woman and child found dead at Newmarket address

Park Avenue in Newmarket Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A14 crash driver blames alcohol and medication cocktail for ‘black out’

The crash happened on the A14 at Newmarket Picture: ARCHANT

Debenhams stores in Ipswich, Colchester and Bury St Edmunds safe from closure threat

Debenhams department store in Ipswich town centre

Rare black foxes on the loose in Colchester

Two black foxes are on the loose in Colchester Picture: RICHARD ASHTON

Two asylum seekers to be offered University of Suffolk scholarships

The University of Suffolk is offering two scholarships to asylum seekers. Picture: University of Suffolk
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists