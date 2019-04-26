Rare black foxes on the loose in Colchester

Two black foxes are on the loose in Colchester Picture: RICHARD ASHTON Archant

Two rare black foxes are currently on the loose in Colchester after someone let them out of their temporary accomodation.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

There have been plenty of sightings around Colchester Picture: RICHARD ASHTON There have been plenty of sightings around Colchester Picture: RICHARD ASHTON

Exotic animals consultant Richard Ashton, who owns the foxes, said the animals were deliberately released from a location in Mile End on Thursday evening.

Three foxes – two male, one female – were originally on the loose, but Mr Ashton has since caught the female this evening in the grounds of the St Aubyn Centre.

Many people have taken to social media with sightings of the foxes around the town.

Mr Ashton, who lives in Ipswich, said: “They were deliberately let out by someone who broke into where they were being temporarily housed.

You may also want to watch:

“I've been all out day, and have seen them but unfortunately members of the public have tried to chase them or catch them and we haven't been able to get them back.”

Mr Ashton said he rescued the animals from an illegal fur farm and is worried about their welfare.

“They are captive bred foxes but they have special medical conditions,” he said.

“I'm due to be building brand new enclosures for them.”

Mr Ashton is urging people to call him with sightings.

“If people see them, then call me on 07717 372150, don't try to chase them or catch them,” he added.