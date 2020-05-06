WATCH: Suffolk thanks its heroes fighting coronavirus on the frontline
PUBLISHED: 19:00 06 May 2020
LAMBERT FAMILY
Today we are celebrating our amazing NHS and care workers who have been going above and beyond to fight the coronavirus crisis, putting their lives at risk to help save others during the pandemic.
Here we have gathered a selection of photographs which have been sent in by our readers to pay tribute to the NHS at this unprecedented time – with colourful rainbows, garden murals and messages of support to show our gratitude.
Among the tributes received is one from siblings Amelia and Noah Lambert, who created a banner for the NHS and their dad who is a nurse at Ipswich Hospital - who they call “their hero”.
Amelia and Noah have been split up from their key worker parents during the lockdown and have been staying with their grandparents for the past six weeks.
Meanwhile, Patricia Cockerill, from Felixstowe, created a mural in her garden to show her thanks to the NHS which she says is close to her heart, after years of working at Ipswich Hospital.
The community spirit which has been demonstrated here in Suffolk throughout the virus has been incredible, with thousands of messages of support seen on social media, people taking part in charity fundraisers and others making vital PPE for our frontline workers.
The overwhelming gratitude we all feel for our brave NHS heroes and other key workers is reflected in the thunderous applause which resonates throughout local communities every Thursday at 8pm.
Each week, Suffolk joins the UK in clapping for our carers, with streets packed full of residents banging pots and pans and making a noise for all the nurses, doctors and key workers.
We want to offer more of our readers a chance to say a personal thank you, or submit pictures and images of the NHS weekly applause, which we can then compile for publication both in print and online.
Here is our first selection of videos and photos - thanks to everyone who contributed.
Send us your NHS thank yous as landscape video clips of no more than 10 seconds, or as photo messages, together with full details of who is featured (including name and address).
