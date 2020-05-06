E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Video

WATCH: Suffolk thanks its heroes fighting coronavirus on the frontline

PUBLISHED: 19:00 06 May 2020

Noah and Amelia Lambert from Ipswich supporting the NHS and their father who is a nurse fighting coronavirus. Picture: LAMBERT FAMILY

Noah and Amelia Lambert from Ipswich supporting the NHS and their father who is a nurse fighting coronavirus. Picture: LAMBERT FAMILY

LAMBERT FAMILY

Today we are celebrating our amazing NHS and care workers who have been going above and beyond to fight the coronavirus crisis, putting their lives at risk to help save others during the pandemic.

The NHS thank you campaign is in association with Gibbins of Suffolk. Picture: GIBBINSThe NHS thank you campaign is in association with Gibbins of Suffolk. Picture: GIBBINS

Here we have gathered a selection of photographs which have been sent in by our readers to pay tribute to the NHS at this unprecedented time – with colourful rainbows, garden murals and messages of support to show our gratitude.

Among the tributes received is one from siblings Amelia and Noah Lambert, who created a banner for the NHS and their dad who is a nurse at Ipswich Hospital - who they call “their hero”.

Amelia and Noah have been split up from their key worker parents during the lockdown and have been staying with their grandparents for the past six weeks.

Meanwhile, Patricia Cockerill, from Felixstowe, created a mural in her garden to show her thanks to the NHS which she says is close to her heart, after years of working at Ipswich Hospital.

Alexandra Moss, age 2, from Bramford. Picture: DIANA MOSSAlexandra Moss, age 2, from Bramford. Picture: DIANA MOSS

The community spirit which has been demonstrated here in Suffolk throughout the virus has been incredible, with thousands of messages of support seen on social media, people taking part in charity fundraisers and others making vital PPE for our frontline workers.

The overwhelming gratitude we all feel for our brave NHS heroes and other key workers is reflected in the thunderous applause which resonates throughout local communities every Thursday at 8pm.

Each week, Suffolk joins the UK in clapping for our carers, with streets packed full of residents banging pots and pans and making a noise for all the nurses, doctors and key workers.

We want to offer more of our readers a chance to say a personal thank you, or submit pictures and images of the NHS weekly applause, which we can then compile for publication both in print and online.

Pupils from Fairfield School in Felixstowe show their support for the NHS. Picture: FAIRFIELD SCHOOLPupils from Fairfield School in Felixstowe show their support for the NHS. Picture: FAIRFIELD SCHOOL

Here is our first selection of videos and photos - thanks to everyone who contributed.

Send us your NHS thank yous as landscape video clips of no more than 10 seconds, or as photo messages, together with full details of who is featured (including name and address).

This story is in association with Gibbins of Suffolk.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

‘This is a reminder anyone can get it’ says mum as she battles coronavirus in hospital despite self isolating for weeks

Kelly Hayes with partner Chris and daughter Yasmin. Picture: Kelly Hayes

‘Our town is being invaded’ - further concerns over second homeowners fleeing to Suffolk coast

Aldeburgh residents have reported a surge in second homeowners flocking to the town Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Map showing areas of Suffolk with no coronavirus deaths released

Map shows where those have died from coronavirus are from Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Former Suffolk airbase stood down from role as potential freight store

Containers continue to arrive at the Port of Felixstowe. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Revealed – The Suffolk neighbourhoods with the highest coronavirus death rates

Coronavirus death rates by postcode in Suffolk have been released by the ONS. Ipswich town centre on lockdown. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Most Read

‘This is a reminder anyone can get it’ says mum as she battles coronavirus in hospital despite self isolating for weeks

Kelly Hayes with partner Chris and daughter Yasmin. Picture: Kelly Hayes

‘Our town is being invaded’ - further concerns over second homeowners fleeing to Suffolk coast

Aldeburgh residents have reported a surge in second homeowners flocking to the town Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Map showing areas of Suffolk with no coronavirus deaths released

Map shows where those have died from coronavirus are from Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Former Suffolk airbase stood down from role as potential freight store

Containers continue to arrive at the Port of Felixstowe. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Revealed – The Suffolk neighbourhoods with the highest coronavirus death rates

Coronavirus death rates by postcode in Suffolk have been released by the ONS. Ipswich town centre on lockdown. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Dangerous criminal locked away for armed jewellery store hold-up

Robertas Piliukaitis was sentenced at Ipswich Crown Court on Wednesday Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Colchester council puts staff on furlough during coronavirus crisis

Colchester is preparing to fulough some staff. Picture: COLCHESTER BOROUGH COUNCIL

Suffolk cheeses are in trouble - here’s how you can help

A selection of cheese that is on offer at Slate Cheese Picture: Emma Kindred

Nursing home residents get special ‘royal’ mail from Windsor Castle

Sue Oates (centre), Barking Hall nursing home manager with the letter from one of the Queen's ladies in waiting and other members of staff. Picture: HEALTHCARE HOMES

Superhero! Hugo, 5, runs further than ever in lockdown 2.6 Challenge

Hugo Ecclestone ran 2.6 miles and has so far raised almost £180 for Pancreatic Cancer UK. Picture: PANCREATIC CANCER UK/LUCY BROUGHTON
Drive 24