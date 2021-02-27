LOOK: Your photos of stunning snow moon over Suffolk

Published: 2:48 PM February 27, 2021

Nick Rees submitted this picture of the Snow Moon over Southwold, early on the morning of Friday February 26. - Credit: NICK REES

People from around the county have submitted pictures of the recent snow moon.

The snow moon, another name for the February full moon, was visible on the night of February 26.

Nick Rees captured stunning photographs of the full moon over Southwold in the early morning on Friday.

Another picture of the snow moon over Southwold. - Credit: NICK REES

While Alex Rudiger caught a more detailed image of the moon above Ipswich early that evening.

The snow moon above Ipswich. - Credit: ALEX RUDIGER

According to NASA, the next full moon, called the worm moon, will be visible on March 28.