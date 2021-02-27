LOOK: Your photos of stunning snow moon over Suffolk
Published: 2:48 PM February 27, 2021
- Credit: NICK REES
People from around the county have submitted pictures of the recent snow moon.
The snow moon, another name for the February full moon, was visible on the night of February 26.
Nick Rees captured stunning photographs of the full moon over Southwold in the early morning on Friday.
While Alex Rudiger caught a more detailed image of the moon above Ipswich early that evening.
According to NASA, the next full moon, called the worm moon, will be visible on March 28.
