News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle
East Anglian Daily Times > News

LOOK: Your photos of stunning snow moon over Suffolk

Author Picture Icon

Angus Williams

Published: 2:48 PM February 27, 2021   
Nick Rees submitted this picture of the Snow Moon over Southwold, early on the morning of Friday February 26.

Nick Rees submitted this picture of the Snow Moon over Southwold, early on the morning of Friday February 26. - Credit: NICK REES

People from around the county have submitted pictures of the recent snow moon.

The snow moon, another name for the February full moon, was visible on the night of February 26.

Nick Rees captured stunning photographs of the full moon over Southwold in the early morning on Friday.

Another picture of the snow moon over Southwold.

Another picture of the snow moon over Southwold. - Credit: NICK REES

While Alex Rudiger caught a more detailed image of the moon above Ipswich early that evening.

The snow moon above Ipswich.

The snow moon above Ipswich. - Credit: ALEX RUDIGER

According to NASA, the next full moon, called the worm moon, will be visible on March 28.

You may also want to watch:

Suffolk
Ipswich News
Southwold News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Abi Cutter will be opening a new Lipstick & Locks in Bury St Edmunds on April 12, as soon as hairdressers are allowed to reopen their doors.

Hair salon and cocktail bar opening new Suffolk site as demand soars

Sophie Barnett

Author Picture Icon
Abi Nunn, who has more than 60,000 followers on Instagram under the username @midsizegal

Suffolk Instagram star spreads body positivity for 'mid-size' girls

Sophie Barnett

Author Picture Icon
Americana music fans gather at the Maverick Festival at Easton Farm Park 

Newmarket Nights

Suffolk events going ahead this summer which you can enjoy

Holly Hume

Author Picture Icon
The former Cakeshop Bakery in Woodbridge is up for sale

Former bakery goes up for sale after restaurant plans fall through

Katy Sandalls

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus