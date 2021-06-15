News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News

Red Arrows to fly above Clacton for anniversary event

Michael Steward

Published: 7:00 AM June 15, 2021   
Red Arrows will fly above Clacton in August

The Red Arrows will fly above the skies of Clacton for a special display in August - Credit: Tendring District Council

The world-famous Red Arrows will grace the skies above Clacton for two days this summer as the town celebrates its 150th anniversary. 

The special flypast, to mark 150 years since the Essex seaside town was founded, will take place in August. 

The iconic Red Arrows will be accompanied by the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight (BBMF) for the display, which will be a "great boost" for the town, according to council bosses. 

Alex Porter, cabinet member for leisure and tourism at Tendring District Council (TDC), which runs Clacton Airshow and is organising the Clacton 150 flypast, said the two-day display would be a "feel-good event" for residents and visitors. 

“It has been a tough 18 months for everybody, so in the Great British spirit we are putting on a fantastic celebration flypast for our residents and tourists,” he said. 

“This is an important year for Clacton, as the town marks 150 years since it was founded - and what better way to celebrate it and the Clacton Airshow than with a two-day flypast of the iconic Red Arrows and Battle of Britain Memorial Flight.

“The Clacton 150 Flypast will be a really feel-good event that residents of the town will be able to enjoy.

"We know it will also attract visitors to the town, we know it will also attract visitors to the town and hopefully give a financial boost to business owners and the whole tourism and hospitality sector as they get back to business post-Covid-19 as well.”

Spectators at the flypast, which will take place on Thursday, August 26 and Friday, August 27, will be able to spread right along Clacton’s long coastline of wide beaches, promenades and grassed areas.

The Red Arrows team is made up of nine fast jet pilots, engineers and support staff with frontline, operational experience. 

The Battle of Britain Memorial Flight will also star at the event in Clacton

The Battle of Britain Memorial Flight will also fly at the event in August - Credit: Tendring District Council

The BBMF, which has been a regular visitor to the skies above the town for commemorative displays, will include the Lancaster, Spitfire and Hurricane.

Mr Porter added: “The Red Arrows are flying at very few events this year – with hardly any air shows taking place in this country – so this really is a great opportunity for people to see them take to the skies.

“People can also take the opportunity to enjoy everything else Clacton has to offer this summer, such as the Octopus Ahoy sculpture trail, the Clacton 150 heritage trail, and much more.

“We hope everyone enjoys the Clacton 150 flypast.”

Further details of the Clacton 150 flypast will be shared in the coming weeks. 

