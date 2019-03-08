E-edition Read the EADT online edition
'Sometimes the trophies were bigger than him' - Alex Albon's former headteacher on the F1 star

PUBLISHED: 16:23 13 August 2019 | UPDATED: 16:47 13 August 2019

Red Bull's latest recruit Alex Albon studied in Suffolk Picture:Martin Rickett/PA Wire.

PA Wire

Rising Suffolk F1 star Alex Albon's former headteacher has spoken of how the young driver is continuing to inspire pupils at his former school.

Littlegarth School in Nayland was once the school of F1 driver Alex Albon Picture: GREGG BROWNLittlegarth School in Nayland was once the school of F1 driver Alex Albon Picture: GREGG BROWN

It was announced on Monday that Alex would be moving to top F1 team Red Bull Racing from the team's next race in Spa, Belgium, having raced the rest of the season in their junior setup, Toro Rosso.

The news was particularly exciting for Peter Jones, the headteacher at Littlegarth School, an independent primary school and nursery in Nayland, where the young Alex began his education.

"I joined the school in 2003 when Alex was seven. He and his father came to see me, he was just embarking on karting and had showed talent," said Mr Jones.

"They needed time off to travel. He was going off for periods of time to go to Spain to have karts built for him.

"I was very happy for that to happen but he had to catch up with the work he had missed. He was never behind on his work."

Alex started to compete in more and more karting competitions, finding an aptitude in the sport.

"As he got older and better the trophies got larger," said Mr Jones.

"He would come into assembly and sometimes the trophies were bigger than him."

Alex eventually left the school in 2006 and moved on to Ipswich School with more of his siblings following him to Littlegarth.

Despite having been away for a number of years, Mr Jones said the school were still so proud of what Alex had achieved.

"It's fantastic he's got there. We've been following what he has done so far," said Mr Jones.

"People across the school, of all ages, have been watching and catching up on qualifying and the race after work."

Mr Jones added that morning assemblies were often influenced by how Alex's weekend had gone.

One of the school's most valued possessions is a picture they kept of a young Alex with current world champion Lewis Hamilton, a driver who Alex now competes against.

"We are all really hopeful that he will prove Red Bull's trust in him to be worthwhile," said Mr Jones, "and that at some stage he will come back.

"He is a role model, we could not get better."

