Rain

Rain

max temp: 8°C

min temp: 5°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Half of lonely adults fear no one would notice if something happened to them

26 November, 2018 - 19:30
Care worker Pat Fisher with John Raven from Woodbridge Picture: BRITISH RED CROSS

Care worker Pat Fisher with John Raven from Woodbridge Picture: BRITISH RED CROSS

Archant

More than half of lonely adults in Suffolk and Norfolk fear no one would notice if something happened to them, a study has revealed.

John Raven, 83, with a photo of himself during his dancing days Picture: BRITISH RED CROSSJohn Raven, 83, with a photo of himself during his dancing days Picture: BRITISH RED CROSS

The Red Cross asked 4,000 adults across the two counties how they are feeling - with almost half (48%) saying they always, often or sometimes feel lonely.

Of those who said they were lonely, 67% said it was having a negative effect on their life while 70% worry their loneliness will get worse.

The Red Cross is in desperate need of volunteers and is urging anyone with free time to visit people who are living on their own.

One man who has benefited from the charity’s work is 83-year-old John Raven from Woodbridge.

Mr Raven enjoyed a colourful career as a ballet dancer and teacher - performing on stage throughout the 70s and 80s and training others to dance, including Bonnie Langford.

But he was left alone three years ago when his wife Peggy died.

“Loneliness is the worst thing for me,” he said.

“Especially when I go to bed at night and I miss having Peggy beside me.

“Things like her perfume - I didn’t think about it when she was alive, but I miss it now.”

Mr Raven recently spent three weeks at Ipswich Hospital and the Bluebirds Lodge care home after suffering a neck injury.

“I was very keen to get back home,” he said.

“But I didn’t realise how much more lonely I would be after having people around me all the time in hospital.”

Mr Raven was referred to the British Red Cross Support at Home service leading to visits from care worker Pat Fisher.

“I don’t think the loneliness will ever go away completely,” said Mr Raven. “But Pat has helped me to live with it.”

Mark Bradley, Independent Living Service Manager at the British Red Cross said they were in desperate need of volunteers to carry out their good work.

“We urgently need more volunteers to help us support more vulnerable people this winter,” he said.

“If you’re a compassionate, practical person with a bit of time spare and would like to make a real difference to people in your local community, we would love to hear from you.”

To find out more call 01473 219260 or text KINDNESS to 70141 to donate £5 to the cause.

Topic Tags:

One way system reopened after firefighters tackle major building fire in Ipswich

18:02 Will Jefford
Firefighters tackling the blaze Picture: SAM DAWES

Firefighters have tackled a serious blaze on the one way system in Ipswich, which has now fully reopened.

Melton ‘Cheese wedge’ homes refused

43 minutes ago Jason Noble Local democracy reporter
A CGI view of the proposed homes as seem across the meadow from the riverside end of the site at Melton Hill. Picture: JTP ARCHITECTS

Controversial plans for 100 homes in Melton likened to “cheese wedges” by critics have been refused planning permission in the latest twist of the long-running saga.

Half of lonely adults fear no one would notice if something happened to them

43 minutes ago Adam Howlett
Care worker Pat Fisher with John Raven from Woodbridge Picture: BRITISH RED CROSS

More than half of lonely adults in Suffolk and Norfolk fear no one would notice if something happened to them, a study has revealed.

Five miles of queues as A12 closed following crash between a car and a lorry

19:10 Will Jefford
The A12 at junction 28. Picture: GOOGLE

A lane is closed on the A12 northbound at junction 28 after a two car crash.

Video Going behind the scenes: Constable nudes on show with Rodin’s The Kiss at Ipswich

19:00 Andrew Clarke
The marble sculpture is entitled The Kiss. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Rodin’s erotic classic The Kiss is making a rare trip out of London and has taken up residence in Christchurch Mansion. It has been joined by early nudes by John Constable as well as work by Picasso and Michelangelo. Arts editor Andrew Clarke is overwhelmed by the exhibition

Updated 100 jobs at risk as company calls in the administrators

18:37 Jessica Hill
Sulby House office block in Sudbury, which until recently was occupied by Prolog

A company which has been operating in Suffolk for more than 20 years has gone into administration, in a town where another major employer has been earmarked for closure.

Video After four years living wild, can Beth the cat find a forever home?

17:25 Judy Rimmer
Beth the Cat is looking for a new forever home Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Beth the cat lived wild for four years, but now she is looking for a new forever home. Could you help?

Most read

Updated Lorry collides with fire engine on A14

The A14 is experienceing delays of up to 30 minutes between junctions 49 and 50 Picture: GREGG BROWN

Updated 100 jobs at risk as company calls in the administrators

Sulby House office block in Sudbury, which until recently was occupied by Prolog

One way system reopened after firefighters tackle major building fire in Ipswich

Firefighters tackling the blaze Picture: SAM DAWES

Breaking News Second A14 collision creating mile-long tailbacks

Reports of the collision on the A14 near Stowmarket were made to police and fire servies around 11.20am. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Jury set to be sworn in for Tavis Spencer-Aitkens murder trial

Tavis Spencer-Aitkens Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

Poll Lambert has yet to make a change to his starting XI... but is it now time for Lankester to start?

Is it time for Paul Lambert to give Jack Lankester his first Ipswich Town start? Picture: STEVE WALLER

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24