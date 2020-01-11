E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Two pistols found in police raid on man's home, court hears

PUBLISHED: 06:00 11 January 2020 | UPDATED: 07:21 11 January 2020

Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

Police officers who searched the home of a Suffolk man after receiving information that he was dealing with weapons on the internet found two pistols in his kitchen, a court has heard.

One of the blank firing pistols was on an oven and the other was in a case on a chair, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

Officers also found 143 rounds of ammunition in a safe in the kitchen, said Michael Crimp, prosecuting.

Before the court was Paul Chilcott, 41, of Blackthorn Way, Red Lodge, who admitted two offences of acquiring a prohibited firearm, namely a BBM GAP pistol which was less than 60 centimetres inlength on March 20 last year.

He also admitted possessing ammunition without a firearms certificate, possessing crack cocaine and cannabis on the same date and possessing cannabis on June 11 last year.

He was given a two year prison sentence suspended for two years and a 40 day rehabilitation activity requirement.

Sentencing him, Judge Rupert Overbury said Chilcott was in poor health and had been selling weapons to enthusiasts.

He said the weapons were blank firing pistols and there was no suggestion he had the relevant ammunition for them.

He added that Chilcott had been selling them openly on his social media accounts and it wasn't in the public interest to send him to prison.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

