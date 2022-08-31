News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
WATCH: Bomb squad detonate unexploded device in Suffolk village

Matthew Earth

Published: 7:17 AM August 31, 2022
Updated: 7:25 AM August 31, 2022
Mildenhall police shared a video of the explosion in Red Lodge on Twitter

Mildenhall police shared a video of the explosion in Red Lodge on Twitter - Credit: Suffolk police

Police have shared a video of the moment a bomb squad set off an unexploded device that had been discovered in a west Suffolk village.

Officers and the Explosive Ordnance Disposal and Search Regiment team were called to a field in Warren Road, Red Lodge, near Mildenhall, at about 2.30pm on Tuesday.

The device was discovered by a member of the public, who call police.

A Suffolk police spokesman confirmed no one was evacuated and a controlled detonation of the device within a police cordon was carried out.

Police and the Explosive Ordnance Disposal and Search Regiment team were called to Red Lodge

Police at the scene in Red Lodge, near Mildenhall - Credit: Mildenhall Police

The scene was made safe at about 6.30pm.

Suffolk Live News
Suffolk Constabulary
Mildenhall News

