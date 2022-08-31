Video
WATCH: Bomb squad detonate unexploded device in Suffolk village
Published: 7:17 AM August 31, 2022
Updated: 7:25 AM August 31, 2022
- Credit: Suffolk police
Police have shared a video of the moment a bomb squad set off an unexploded device that had been discovered in a west Suffolk village.
Officers and the Explosive Ordnance Disposal and Search Regiment team were called to a field in Warren Road, Red Lodge, near Mildenhall, at about 2.30pm on Tuesday.
The device was discovered by a member of the public, who call police.
A Suffolk police spokesman confirmed no one was evacuated and a controlled detonation of the device within a police cordon was carried out.
The scene was made safe at about 6.30pm.