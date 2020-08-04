E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Organisers cancel Red Rooster music festival with ‘heavy heart’

PUBLISHED: 17:53 04 August 2020 | UPDATED: 17:53 04 August 2020

The Red Rooster Festival is the first major music event to reschedule after the easing of lockdown Photo: Red Rooster Festival

The Red Rooster Festival is the first major music event to reschedule after the easing of lockdown Photo: Red Rooster Festival

Archant

Organisers of popular music festival Red Rooster have been forced to cancel this year’s socially distanced event which was due to take place at Euston Hall in Suffolk.

Euston Hall, the home of the Red Rooster Festival, an event which celebrates all forms of roots music Photo: Red Rooster FestivalEuston Hall, the home of the Red Rooster Festival, an event which celebrates all forms of roots music Photo: Red Rooster Festival

The annual music festival was due to go ahead despite most of the UK’s events being cancelled due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

Organisers were working hard to hold a socially distanced event this year from September 4-6. However, the plans have now succumbed to the coronavirus.

The roots music festival specialises in Cajun, Rock n Roll, Blues and Country music.

Former Pulp guitarist Richard Hawley was due to headline the event as part of his 20th anniversary celebrations of being a solo artist.

It was originally planned to go ahead in May but was delayed due to the national health crisis.

A statement on Red Rooster’s website read: “From the July 11, the UK government gave the green light for outdoor events to proceed.

“Although many organisers thought that the 24 hours’ notice of being able to proceed was not enough warning, our team at Red Rooster stood up and declared we would be going ahead.

“Red Rooster already had a license and we knew that with a little blood, sweat, and tears, we could pull everything together and get the show on the road.”

MORE: Popular music festival to still go ahead this summer

The organisation said they were “immensely disappointed” that Public Health England failed to engage with them, which was the ultimate reason why the festival could not go ahead.

They did, however, praise West Suffolk Council and the emergency services who supported the festival throughout its planning.

You may also want to watch:

They added: “We wanted to be a shining beacon for others on how we can get our industry back on the road, and we fought all we could to try and make this happen.

“We are immensely sad that although we understand we were seeking answers within a tight period of time, we couldn’t have everyone see just how important our endeavour to proceed with Red Rooster was.”

It is not clear if refunds are currently available but ticket holders are asked to roll over their tickets until 2021 to help the organisation which has faced a “very challenging year”.

Next year’s festival is due to go ahead from June 3-5 with a new line up of music, activities and food and drink.

Tickets are currently available for next year at a range of prices.

David Edwards, Health Protection Consultant at PHE East of England, said: “Decisions on festivals and other community events are rightly made by the Local Authority who undertake a full evaluation and risk assessment.

In the same way, it is not for PHE to advise on Event Safety Management Plans for individual events, as the issuing of licences again rests with the Local Authority.

“PHE does provide public health advice to the local authority on request.

“In this instance, PHE was approached indirectly by the West Suffolk Council Safety Advisory Group (SAG) in connection with the Red Rooster event.

“We were able to provide signposting to relevant current national guidance and direction, in terms of what was needed to progress the steps necessary for the event to be considered.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Coronavirus infection rate rises again in Suffolk

The coronavirus infection rate in Suffolk has risen following the lifting of lockdown restrictions, new data has revealed. People in Ipswich town centre are wearing masks to comply with the new rules. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Two clubs showing interest in Ipswich Town striker Norwood

James Norwood has attracted interest from Fleetwood Town and Dundee United. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Revealed – The cheapest and most expensive places to live in Suffolk

The most and least expensive places to live in Suffolk have been revealed. Picture:Getty Images/iStockphoto

Civil war-era coins worth £100,000 unearthed in field behind pub

Luke Mahoney and his friends discovered the coins near a Suffolk pub Picture: MINELAB METAL DETECTORS

Driver’s licence to be revoked after car crashed into Meare

A car has driven into the Meare in Thorpeness after the driver lost control and crashed through a fence. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Most Read

Coronavirus infection rate rises again in Suffolk

The coronavirus infection rate in Suffolk has risen following the lifting of lockdown restrictions, new data has revealed. People in Ipswich town centre are wearing masks to comply with the new rules. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Two clubs showing interest in Ipswich Town striker Norwood

James Norwood has attracted interest from Fleetwood Town and Dundee United. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Revealed – The cheapest and most expensive places to live in Suffolk

The most and least expensive places to live in Suffolk have been revealed. Picture:Getty Images/iStockphoto

Civil war-era coins worth £100,000 unearthed in field behind pub

Luke Mahoney and his friends discovered the coins near a Suffolk pub Picture: MINELAB METAL DETECTORS

Driver’s licence to be revoked after car crashed into Meare

A car has driven into the Meare in Thorpeness after the driver lost control and crashed through a fence. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Multi-car pile up closes A12 in both directions

The crash happened on the A12 at Farnham Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Suspect bailed after pregnant woman allegedly assaulted on A14

A man was taken to Bury St Edmunds police investigation centre for questioning and later released on bail Picture: ARCHANT

Days Gone By: Did you attend Chantry High School?

Ipswich Town star Jason Dozzell at Chantry High School, Ipswich, in 1984 Picture: ARCHANT

Organisers cancel Red Rooster music festival with ‘heavy heart’

The Red Rooster Festival is the first major music event to reschedule after the easing of lockdown Photo: Red Rooster Festival

Hunt to trace man after woman ‘propositioned’

Police are seeking information following an incident of outraging public decency on Royal Terrace in Lowestoft. Picture: Google Images