New Suffolk 'get away from it all' glamping site go-ahead

Published: 11:30 AM June 11, 2021

A new glamping site could provide a place to stay for people wanting a relaxing holiday in Suffolk Picture: RICHARD CORNWELL - Credit: Archant

Planners have given the go-ahead for a new glamping site in north Suffolk for holidaymakers seeking a peaceful "low carbon footprint" holiday.

East Suffolk Council has approved the plans for a one-acre site at Church Farm, Halesworth Road, Redisham, to be used for five self-catering camping cabins.

The land is currently unused rough grassland but in the past is understood to have been used for grazing sheep .

Applicant Robert Maslen told the council the triangular-shaped cabins would feature two rooms and there would be a barbecue or camping stove outside the cabin for food preparation as for camping in a tent. There will also be a toilet/shower block to be shared by the holidaymakers.

He said: “It is intended to be occupied by a maximum of 20 holidaymakers at any one time, between April and September. I am hoping to appeal to holidaymakers who want to have a low carbon footprint on holiday.”

Planning case officer Matthew Gee said: "The 'temporary' character and low-impact nature of the proposed cabins would work to preserve the undeveloped rural character of the site.

"The proposal seeks to mainly cater towards the eco market, and therefore it is envisioned by the applicant that visits would mainly be from the nearby station with people cycling to the site. However, it would be difficult to ensure that no vehicular traffic would take place, and therefore consideration needs to be given to highways impacts."

The main concern had been access but it had now been agreed that visibility could be improved for drivers by cutting back some foliage at the site entrance.



