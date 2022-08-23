Rendlesham couple in Kenya to give homes to "child-mums"

Alan and Jane Hutt from Rendlesham have spent almost a decade in Africa, and have unveiled new plans to support child mothers. - Credit: Andy Abbott

A Rendlesham couple who uprooted their lives and travelled over 6,500 miles to help child mothers are celebrating plans to offer these children a permanent home.

Alan and Jane Hutt first left their jobs to work at school in Uganda in 2013. They then moved to Kenya to set up their own project, The Beehive Foundation, for young girls who have become mothers.

At a launch on Saturday in Wickham Market, Alan outlined its ambitious plans to build a permanent home for over 30 child mothers in Nakuru in Kenya.

Some of these girls can be as young as 12 years old.

Jane Hutt at The Beehive Nukuru with one of the babies. - Credit: The Beehive Foundation

Alan Hutt at the site where the new build will be built in Nukuru. - Credit: The Beehive Foundation

Alan and Jane outlined their ambitions new plans at the launch on Wickham Market on Saturday. - Credit: The Beehive Foundation

Alan and Jane had felt compelled to travel to Africa almost 10 years ago to work as Christian missionaries. In Nakuru. They saw first-hand the plight suffered by young girls who had been sexually abused and become pregnant.

With the abuser often a relation or neighbour, girls hide their pregnancy until their bump becomes obvious, and the police or social services become involved.

Alan and Jane first started fostering girls in these desperate circumstances in 2014, and have continued to foster “child-mums” as they have struggled to find any resources in Kenya which can help.

Now, they are looking to build a development complex that can house up to 36 girls and their children in family units of six.

Alan said: “Everything we have now is squashed – we need to find space. We rent two large houses at the moment but we need more room.

“Our emphasis is always on family, how do we keep the girls and their children as a family? It can never be an institution. The build will have a main structure in the centre as a place to share, talk and eat as a community together. Surrounding it will be six cottages, housing six girls and their children, plus a House Mum.”

Jane said: “The build will take place in four phases. Phase one is nearly complete and we own the most amazing land, close to amenities but far enough away for the girls to feel safe.

“When you see the girls' lives change in front of you – can you put a price on it?”

To find out more, visit: www.beehiveafrica.org

Alan and Jane have been fostering young girls in Africa and their children since 2014. - Credit: Andy Abbott