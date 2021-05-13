Mum inspired by Wuthering Heights' Brontë sisters to write first book

Published: 7:30 AM May 13, 2021

A Rendlesham mum, who grew up in the same Yorkshire village as the Brontë sisters, has followed her life-long passion for literature to write a book.

Angela Snape was inspired from a young age by the Wuthering Heights author and Enid Blyton's The Famous Five.

The 51-year-old now lives in East Suffolk with her husband Duncan Snape and her first novel is based off a true story from his childhood, named Duncan's Christmas Present.

18-year-old Natasha Jarvis with mum Angela and her husband Duncan Snape - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

"I've always loved writing, since school really," she said. "I always had a passion for stories and loved to read to my children when they were little.

"I now have four daughters and they were all very close when they were young, I'd read them stories before bed and always cherished that time.

You may also want to watch:

"I have lots of stories in my head so this one is just to raise some money for charities which helped those hit by Covid this year."

The synopsis for the book — all proceeds of which will go to charity — reads: "It's Christmas time, and Duncan's mum takes him shopping to buy Christmas presents for his family, so that Father Christmas will collect and deliver them on Christmas Eve.

"Duncan, with the help of his fish snapper, prepare for the big day and cannot wait for Santa to come. The big question is, will Father Christmas find out in time?"

Angela loved reading bedtime stories to her children and was inspired by the Brontë sisters - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

The process of getting the story published has been a true team effort so far, with 18-year-old daughter Natasha Jarvis recently appearing on live radio to raise awareness for The Suffolk Coronavirus Community Fund, where the proceeds will be donated.

"The story is a true one about my step-dad Duncan," she said.

"Mum wrote the story, then my sister and her boyfriend edited it from university, a friend of the family illustrated the book for free and I am just trying to spread the word to get it published.

The illustration's in Duncan's Christmas Present have been drawn by Abbie Burrows-Steward, one of Angela's daughter's friends - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

"We'd really like to get a sponsor for the project to support the publication as it is quite expensive of course.

"There was just nothing to do during lockdown and I was on my gap year so it was the perfect time for us to do it."

Anyone looking to get involved in the project can email natashajarvis10@btinternet.com or call her on 07415 322 252.