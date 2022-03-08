Suffolk radio station founded in Covid gets cash to tackle social isolation

A community radio station in Suffolk that started broadcasting during the Covid pandemic has secured a grant of more than £1,000.

Rendlesham Community Radio has just received the funding from the East Suffolk Council-managed Melton, Woodbridge and Deben Peninsula Community Partnership.

The station started as a way of connecting neighbours during the pandemic and was broadcast from a room in the village's community centre.

Steve Calver, one of the founding members of Rendlesham Community Radio, producer and well-known local DJ, spinning some disks - Credit: Rendlesham Community Radio

James Mallinder, Deben ward councillor and chairman of the Community Partnership, presented the grant funding.

He said: "I was delighted to have presented a cheque to such a worthy local community cause.

"I've been so impressed by the rise of Rendlesham Community Radio, from a means of connecting the community during lockdown to a buzzing local broadcaster offering vital vocational and creative opportunities to people in the area.

"The Community Partnership scheme is all about supporting projects, like this, aimed at improving locally available opportunities and services."

Rendlesham Community Radio's £1,443.17 grant will be put towards further supporting its work around youth engagement, community cohesion, work-related learning and social isolation.

Malcolm Clark, an operator at the station, said: "Rendlesham Community Radio has been a great asset to the local community during the pandemic; bringing a friendly voice to the isolated.

"It has entertained and lifted spirits. It has given a purpose and new skills to many volunteers who have worked on the station.

"As life for many gets back to normal, Rendlesham Community Radio will use this grant to increase services for the benefit of the whole community, with the radio station at its heart."

A team putting together a radio show for Rendlesham Community Radio - Credit: Rendlesham Community Radio

The radio station has offered opportunities for local young people looking to gain experience as presenters or producers.

It supports local musical talent, offering undiscovered local artists the opportunity to perform in the station's Radio 1 inspired 'live lounge' and encouraging young people to explore their potential in the performing arts.

The station aims to reach out to those with additional behavioural and education needs, engaging with schools to figure out which students would benefit the most from the project.

It also provides access to vocational training that would otherwise require enrollment in larger and less accessible institutions, such as a college.