Published: 7:09 PM August 15, 2021

Elsie Scurrell, six, left; and her friends, Elsie Rogers, seven, centre, and Violet Rogers, five, at the Rendlesham Teddy Bear Picnic, raising funds for a skatepark. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

The Rendlesham teddy bear picnic has returned after a successful event last year.

The popular event, which took place last year under Covid regulations, was visited by many today, Sunday, August 15.

Cousins Kian Bond, seven, left, and Alfie Lait, 10; at the Rendlesham Teddy Bear Picnic - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

It was an action packed day, organised by Rendlesham parish council to raise funds for the skatepark.

Events manager Leanda Hoyland-Linch said: "We had a really good turnout last year and it went down so well so we thought we would do the event again this year.

Parish clerk Heather Heelis, left, and events organiser, Leanda Hoyland-Linch at the Rendlesham Teddy Bear Picnic, raising funds for a skatepark. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

"The event has grown, we had two live bands who both performed with the community radio which covers the adult entertainment.

Arthur Shorey-Mills, three; and Elodie Lindley, four, enjoying the Rendlesham Teddy Bear Picnic - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

"There was a balloon modeller who created a huge arch and there was also a clown again this year who had her own little arena.

Chris the Clown from Chrisalis Clowning at the Rendlesham Teddy Bear Picnic. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

"There were some small children's rides and the Scouts were doing a little barbeque, which are apparently quite legendary in Rendlesham."

There was also a tractor ride that many families enjoyed.

Children enjoying the tractor rides at the Rendlesham Teddy Bear Picnic. From left, Ebony Rawlings, four; and her friends, Archie Dawson, one; Isla Dawson, two; with their mum, Sarah. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021



