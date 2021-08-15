Gallery
Teddy bear picnic makes amazing return
- Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021
The Rendlesham teddy bear picnic has returned after a successful event last year.
The popular event, which took place last year under Covid regulations, was visited by many today, Sunday, August 15.
It was an action packed day, organised by Rendlesham parish council to raise funds for the skatepark.
Events manager Leanda Hoyland-Linch said: "We had a really good turnout last year and it went down so well so we thought we would do the event again this year.
"The event has grown, we had two live bands who both performed with the community radio which covers the adult entertainment.
"There was a balloon modeller who created a huge arch and there was also a clown again this year who had her own little arena.
"There were some small children's rides and the Scouts were doing a little barbeque, which are apparently quite legendary in Rendlesham."
There was also a tractor ride that many families enjoyed.