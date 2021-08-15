News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News

Gallery

Teddy bear picnic makes amazing return

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Griffith

Published: 7:09 PM August 15, 2021   
Elsie Scurrell, six, left; and her friends, Elsie Rogers, seven, centre, and Violet Rogers, five, at

Elsie Scurrell, six, left; and her friends, Elsie Rogers, seven, centre, and Violet Rogers, five, at the Rendlesham Teddy Bear Picnic, raising funds for a skatepark. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

The Rendlesham teddy bear picnic has returned after a successful event last year.

The popular event, which took place last year under Covid regulations, was visited by many today, Sunday, August 15.

Cousins Kian Bond, seven, left, and Alfie Lait, 10; at the Rendlesham Teddy Bear Picnic, raising fun

Cousins Kian Bond, seven, left, and Alfie Lait, 10; at the Rendlesham Teddy Bear Picnic - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

It was an action packed day, organised by Rendlesham parish council to raise funds for the skatepark.

Events manager Leanda Hoyland-Linch said: "We had a really good turnout last year and it went down so well so we thought we would do the event again this year. 

Parish clerk Heather Heelis, left, and events organiser, Leanda Hoyland-Linch at the Rendlesham Tedd

Parish clerk Heather Heelis, left, and events organiser, Leanda Hoyland-Linch at the Rendlesham Teddy Bear Picnic, raising funds for a skatepark. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

"The event has grown, we had two live bands who both performed with the community radio which covers the adult entertainment. 

Arthur Shorey-Mills, three; and Elodie Lindley, four, enjoying the Rendlesham Teddy Bear Picnic, rai

Arthur Shorey-Mills, three; and Elodie Lindley, four, enjoying the Rendlesham Teddy Bear Picnic - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

You may also want to watch:

"There was a balloon modeller who created a huge arch and there was also a clown again this year who had her own little arena. 

Chris the Clown from Chrisalis Clowning at the Rendlesham Teddy Bear Picnic, raising funds for a ska

Chris the Clown from Chrisalis Clowning at the Rendlesham Teddy Bear Picnic. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

"There were some small children's rides and the Scouts were doing a little barbeque, which are apparently quite legendary in Rendlesham."

Most Read

  1. 1 'I would have held out for more money' - Stanley boss confirms Town's Burgess deal
  2. 2 'We can't keep making silly mistakes' - Cook on defeat at Burton
  3. 3 Anger and disappointment as Banksy artwork defaced
  1. 4 Stu says: Five observations following Ipswich Town's 2-1 loss at Burton
  2. 5 Ratings: How the Ipswich Town players performed in their 2-1 loss to Burton
  3. 6 Woman suffers life-changing injuries after car collides with tree
  4. 7 Historic steam train sets off on journey around Suffolk
  5. 8 Giant Ferris wheel project for resort generates dozens of objections
  6. 9 Breathtaking sea of yellow as 88,000 sunflowers bloom on Suffolk estate
  7. 10 'It's appalling': Frustration over closure of sports centre to public

There was also a tractor ride that many families enjoyed.

Children enjoying the tractor rides at the Rendlesham Teddy Bear Picnic, raising funds for a skatepa

Children enjoying the tractor rides at the Rendlesham Teddy Bear Picnic. From left, Ebony Rawlings, four; and her friends, Archie Dawson, one; Isla Dawson, two; with their mum, Sarah. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021


Suffolk Live
Suffolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Marc Rogers and his partner Hannah at the Angel in Needham Market

Suffolk couple overjoyed as cafe named among world's best

Oliver Sullivan

Author Picture Icon
Walberswick's village sign

Revealed: The 10 most expensive villages to buy a home in Suffolk

Oliver Sullivan

Author Picture Icon
Climate Central has projected how much of Suffolk and north Essex could be underwater by 2050

Suffolk Live

Map reveals East Anglia's coastline could be below flood level by 2050

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Kelly Atcheson of Haverhill, Suffolk

Mum-of-six on benefits used drug cash for life of luxury in council house

Jane Hunt

Logo Icon
Comments powered by Disqus