Published: 7:00 PM February 2, 2021

The Suffolk Domestic Abuse Helpline is concerned victims are not able to reach out for help during lockdown as the number of reported cases has dropped drastically from last year.

Michelle Eaves is manager of community safety for Anglia Care Trust (ACT), which runs the helpline in partnership with Suffolk County Council, and said the organisation keeps a close eye on the number of cases reported to them each year.

At the second week of this third lockdown, compared to the same week last year, the trust saw a 68% decrease in the number of cases of domestic abuse reported.

"Lockdown is having a huge effect on the opportunities that sufferers have to get help," Ms Eaves said.

"Not only for those people experiencing abuse, but for friends, relatives, neighbours and colleagues of those people — it’s important that people reach in to help others, as some people just don’t have the chance to reach out at the moment.”

The trust is also fears domestic abuse cases involving older people aren't being reported as much, as of the 1508 service users they dealt with in 2019/20, only 5% were over the age of 60. Men are also less likely to report abuse when it is happening.

Sexual Abuse and Sexual Violence Awareness Week runs from Monday until Sunday, February 7 and Suffolk Constabulary is supporting the week-long campaign, saying raising awareness of this ‘hidden harm’ is a priority for police and partners.

DCI Barry Byford said: "Clearly, with the lockdown restrictions very much still in place, it’s vital victims realise there is help out there.

"Sexual Abuse and Sexual Violence Awareness Week is just seven days in duration, but the physical, emotional and mental abuse victims face is much, much longer.

"The current situation of self-isolation can make the home even more like a prison with an abuser. It may also be used as a means to exert coercive control.

"Due to the need to self-isolate, people may not be able to see the friends and family who they normally rely on for support."

Police and crime commissioner Tim Passmore has urged people to adopt the colour purple for the week in support, and added that the backlog in the courts is compounding the situation for those victims whose cases are going through the judicial process.

He said: "It is important that all victims of sexual abuse and violence know help is available whether they want to report to the police or not."

