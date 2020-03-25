E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Are you affected by Easter Bank Holiday bin collection changes?

PUBLISHED: 11:30 25 March 2020 | UPDATED: 11:31 25 March 2020

Residents in West Suffolk are being advised to check their Easter bin collection days. Picture: TUDOR MORGAN-OWEN

Residents in West Suffolk are being advised to check their Easter bin collection days. Picture: TUDOR MORGAN-OWEN

Householders in West Suffolk are being asked to check their Easter bin collection days, as some are to be made up to two days early.

The council says people need to check for changes as there will be no collections on Good Friday or Bank Holiday Monday.

Residents in households with someone suffering from coronavirus, or who may be showing symptoms, are also being urged to dispose of used tissues and cleaning cloths safely.

“This year Good Friday falls on April 10 and as there will be no collections on that day, bins will be emptied early this week,” the council said.

You may also want to watch:

“In particular this means instead of Monday, April 6, bins due on that day will be collected on Saturday, April 4, two days early. Easter Monday is April 13 and bins this week will all be one day late.”

Leaflets are being delivered to all 80,000 West Suffolk households starting this week, including a calendar to keep and refer to.

There is also an online postcode checker.

The council asked people to help any neighbours who need assistance with putting out their bins, and to ensure all bins are in place for emptying by 6.30am on the day of collection and by parking considerately to allow refuse lorries to get through.

Households with a member suffering coronavirus symptoms are asked to place all used tissues and disposable cleaning cloths in a double wrapped bag and keep aside for 72 hours before putting it into the black bin.

For more details or to check collection times and days, follow West Suffolk Council’s social media feeds or go to the council website.

