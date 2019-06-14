Partly Cloudy

New holiday park would be 'catastrophic' for village, residents claim

14 June, 2019 - 07:30
Residents in Ashley are concerned about plans for a new holiday park on the outskirts of the village Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Archant

Neighbours have fiercely opposed plans for a new holiday park near their village, claiming it would have a "catastrophic impact".

Proposals for a timber lodge holiday park for up to 50 caravan plots on nine acres of land just outside Ashley, near Newmarket, have currently been met with more than 100 objections.

Among the concerns of villagers are issues with road access, noise and light pollution, as well as the negative effect on wildlife in the area.

Residents also claim the development is out of character and being used as a "stepping stone" for a later residential application.

In the design and access statement of the application to East Cambridgeshire District Council, developers Lovat Parks said the lodges will be one, two, three or four bedroom units but the "choice will be determined by the respective purchasers".

The proposed development site is in Dahlam Road.

Commenting on the application, one villager said: "There is not any demand for a 'holiday park' in Ashley or any of the surrounding villages or countryside.

"It is totally out of character with its natural surroundings and would catastrophically impact on the wildlife and access roads to and from the village.

"The narrowness of the roads and current junctions, regardless of speed limits, would increase the chance of accidents and congestion at well-known current near-miss spots."

Ashley Parish Council also strongly objected to the application, believing it to be "entirely without merit".

In a statement, the parish council said: "We do not believe there is any demand for this type or quantity of holiday accommodation in Ashley.

"Neither the village or the local vicinity has any holiday amenities. There are no theme parks, leisure parks, swimming pools (with the exception of Newmarket Leisure Centre, forests or any other amenity nearby."

Lovat Parks said it wants to create a "quality holiday lodge park to sit comfortably within the local landscape environment and to attract owners of holiday homes and holiday rentals".

The developer has been approached for comment.

East Cambridgeshire District Council is expected to make a decision before August 13.

Most Read

When and where to see the OVO Energy Women’s Tour in Suffolk and road closure details

The first stage of the OVO Energy Women's Tour at Southwold in 2018. Picture: Nick Butcher

Boy rushed to hospital in ‘serious’ condition after falling ill at school

An air ambulance could be seen landing in a field outside the school in Clacton Picture: SARAH MILLWALL LOUISE

Is this the picture which shows James Norwood is about to sign for Ipswich Town?

Is this James Norwood's car at Portman Road? Picture: OWEN FAYERS/TWITTER

Done deal: Ipswich complete signing of 32-goal Tranmere striker Norwood

Ipswich Town have completed the signing of Tranmere striker James Norwood on a three-year deal. Picture: ITFC

Ipswich Town are second favourites for promotion from League One next season – but who are bookies tipping to challenge them?

Sunderland's Jack Ross, Paul Lambert's Ipswich and Danny Cowley's Lincoln are all among the bookies' favourites to win promotion from League One. Picture: PA

