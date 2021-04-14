Published: 11:30 AM April 14, 2021

The Legend of St Edmund Wolf book has been restored - Credit: Mark Cordell

Restoration of the wooden artwork featuring the legend of St Edmund's Wolf has been completed after looking "worse for wear".

Den Humphrey from Out of Our Tree, who created the piece in 2015 restored the work after he first approached to make a new one by Our Bury St Edmunds BID.

The book which tells the legend of St Edmund and wolf was part of the extremely popular Bury St Edmunds ‘Wolf Trail’ in 2015.

The restored Legend of St Edmund Wolf book will be unveiled today, Wednesday, April 14 - Credit: Mark Cordell

It was moved into the Abbey Gardens near the kiosk and aviary at the end of the trail, and residents love to read about the legend of the wolf and St Edmund.

The wolf features in many areas of the town life examples include The Bury St Edmunds town Crest, on a roundabout, in historic embroidery, paintings as well as the logos and crests of a number of companies in the town.

Mark Cordell CEO of Our Bury St Edmunds BID said “ Myself and Melanie Lesser organised the Wolf Trail and noticed last year that the book was looking the worse for wear.

"We approached the creator Den Humphrey, asking him to create a new book but he was determined to restore the original and what a great job he has done too. The BID was very happy to contribute to the overall costs and thanks to councillor Nicola Iannelli-Popham and Bury in Bloom for doing likewise.

The Legend of St Edmund Wolf book before it was restored - Credit: Melanie Lesser

"The Legend of St Edmund is an important part of the history of the town and now visitors to the Abbey Gardens can once again read about it in this fabulous Oak book”

Funding for the restoration has come from councillor Nicola Iannelli-Popham’s locality budget, Our Bury St Edmunds, Abbey Gardens Friends and The Bury Society.