Retrospective demolition plans for Orfordness Lighthouse approved

Published: 7:00 PM December 11, 2020

The top of the lighthouse has now been removed Picture: CARL HUMPHREY - Credit: Archant

Retrospective permission for the demolition of Suffolk icon Orfordness Lighthouse has been granted by planners.

Demolition crews arrived on Orford Ness near Aldeburgh in July to bring down the 228-year-old tower, which had been at risk of falling victim to coastal erosion for several years.

The red and white landmark, which had been a popular tourist attraction for several decades, had become perilously close to the ocean - being only 10m away from the shoreline in 2015.

In 2005, the distance between the sea and the tower was around 20m.

East Suffolk Council's building control team visited the lighthouse in January this year and advised its owner, Nicholas Gold, to consider its future - but stopped short of issuing a notice for demolition.

You may also want to watch:

However, Mr Gold, a trustee of the Orfordness Lighthouse Trust, opted to press ahead with plans to dismantle the lighthouse rather than let it be washed away by the sea.

Bricks from the tower were sold off to help pay for the demolition works, which were completed in August.

East Suffolk planners have now approved a retrospective application by Mr Gould to demolish the landmark.

Mr Gold had argued the tower would present an "immediate danger to public safety" if not brought down, and said the works helped preserve its artefacts.







