Revealed: Suffolk's worst 20 roads for speeding offences

Published: 7:30 AM April 8, 2021

Suffolk's most dangerous road for speeding has been revealed as the A12 as 14,351 offences were committed in a single year.

A freedom of information request submitted to Suffolk police has shown the worst roads for speeding offences between December, 1 2019 to November, 30 2020.

The A14 had the second most speeding drivers with 5,774 caught going over the speed limit.

The A12 has been named the worst road for speeders - Credit: Google Maps

The list of roads included A, B, and C roads. With 276 people caught speeding on C602 between Eriswell and Mildenhall.

The third worst road for speeding motorists was the A140 with the speed cameras being triggered 2,053 times, and nearly 1,300 drivers caught going too fast on the A134.

Inspector Gary Miller, of the Joint Roads and Armed Policing Team, said: “Speeding is one of the ‘fatal four' offences which makes you more likely to be killed or seriously injured in a collision - alongside drink driving, driving whilst using a mobile phone and not wearing a seatbelt.

“Reducing fatalities and the number of serious collisions is a force priority and one of the ways in which we achieve this is through ‘Fatal Four’ offence enforcement and via the various campaigns we run."

The A11, A143 and A1101 all saw over 700 gear grinders caught for going over the speed limit.

The B1077 which is predominantly a 30mph road had 642 road users speeding.

Inspector Miller added: “Speed limits are well posted but as a force, we regularly carry out checks via our Safety Camera Partnership and via the use of static and mobile speed cameras around the county.

“Motorists should also remember that speed limits are in place for a reason and the limit is set at the maximum safe speed to travel on a particular stretch of road.

"However, drivers shouldn't use these limits as targets; there are always other factors to consider including other road users, levels of traffic and weather conditions. The faster you are travelling, the less time you have to react to the unexpected and stop safely.”

The full list of roads and offences committed is as follows: A12: 14351, A14: 5774, A140: 2053, A134: 1299, A11: 788, A143: 761, A1101: 716, B1077: 642, B1113: 521, A131: 494, A137: 469, A1117: 437, B1070: 369, B1078: 325, A1092: 305, A145: 280, C602: 276, B1115: 272, A144: 271, A1214: 268.