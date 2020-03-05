E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Judge describes revenge porn as 'mean and nasty' as he sentences man who sent sexual photo

PUBLISHED: 19:26 05 March 2020 | UPDATED: 19:30 05 March 2020

Jason Antonio pleaded guilty to sending an intimate photo of a woman without her permission Picture: ARCHANT

An Essex man who sent an intimate picture of a woman to another man after falling out with her has been given a suspended prison sentence.

Sentencing Jason Antonio Judge Rupert Overbury said: "Revenge porn is an extremely serious offence."

He described the offence as "mean and nasty" and said Antonio had done it to punish the victim

Antonio, 34, of Tarrett Drive, Colchester, admitted disclosing a private sexual photograph and was given a 12 month prison sentence suspended for 18 months and a 30 day rehabilitation activity requirement.

He was also ordered to pay £100 prosecution costs.

Michael Crimp, prosecuting, said Antonio had sent the woman an intimate picture of her that he had taken without her permission and threatened to distribute it.

The victim had subsequently received a message from a male friend saying he had been sent the picture by Antonio.

The court heard that Antonio's family and friends had been appalled when they found out what he'd done and he was genuinely remorseful.

