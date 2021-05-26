Primary school unveils new all-weather track for pupils to use in winter

Published: 7:30 AM May 26, 2021

Reydon Primary School's new all-weather track and was opened by Stephen Chamberlain and county councillor Michael Ladd - Credit: Reydon Primary School

A coastal primary school near Southwold has unveiled its new all-weather running track that will help keep youngsters fit and healthy over the winter.

Reydon Primary School, which is part of the Active Learning Trust, invited chief executive Stephen Chamberlain and county councillor Michael Ladd to formally open the track.

The track was installed last month and was funded by Suffolk County Council’s locality budget and the Primary PE Premium, as well as donations from the Friends of Reydon Primary School group.

The pupils will be able to use the track in winter, when the playing field is usually out of action - Credit: Active Learning Trust

Jo Viner, headteacher at Reydon Primary School, said: "After the lockdown periods, it became obvious to everyone just how important it is to keep active and engage with exercise, both for our mental and physical health.

"Because of our typical English weather, the school field is not always available to us between November and March, but the new all-weather track surface solves that problem.

"We will use the track to encourage healthy lifestyles, which will ultimately build our pupils’ resilience and make them happier and healthier individuals."