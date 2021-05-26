Primary school unveils new all-weather track for pupils to use in winter
- Credit: Reydon Primary School
A coastal primary school near Southwold has unveiled its new all-weather running track that will help keep youngsters fit and healthy over the winter.
Reydon Primary School, which is part of the Active Learning Trust, invited chief executive Stephen Chamberlain and county councillor Michael Ladd to formally open the track.
The track was installed last month and was funded by Suffolk County Council’s locality budget and the Primary PE Premium, as well as donations from the Friends of Reydon Primary School group.
Jo Viner, headteacher at Reydon Primary School, said: "After the lockdown periods, it became obvious to everyone just how important it is to keep active and engage with exercise, both for our mental and physical health.
"Because of our typical English weather, the school field is not always available to us between November and March, but the new all-weather track surface solves that problem.
You may also want to watch:
"We will use the track to encourage healthy lifestyles, which will ultimately build our pupils’ resilience and make them happier and healthier individuals."
Most Read
- 1 Suffolk residents to receive emergency text alerts tomorrow – here's why
- 2 Man arrested over discovery of human bones in Sudbury
- 3 New fish restaurant and seafood deli opening in Sudbury this summer
- 4 Indian Covid variant found in Suffolk traced to Bolton
- 5 Suffolk's hedgehogs 'are in trouble'- here's how you can help save them
- 6 'I didn't play the way I ought to play' - Finidi George reveals Ipswich Town regret
- 7 Ambulance and police rush to crash on A140
- 8 Lorry gets stuck under railway bridge near Ipswich causing train delays
- 9 Do you recognise this duo caught on CCTV camera?
- 10 What is Suffolk famous for? - 11 things you didn't know about the county