Published: 5:10 PM September 14, 2021 Updated: 7:04 AM September 15, 2021

Ricky Marsh, 74, has now been found - Credit: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A 74-year-old man who went missing in Walton-on-the-Naze has now been found.

Ricky Marsh was last seen in the Hall Lane area of the seaside town at around 12.45pm on Tuesday.

But officers from Essex police said he was found later the same day.

Police thanked media and the public for sharing the appeal.