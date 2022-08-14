Fondness for Town Plate horse race sees rider return after 40 years

An enthusiastic amateur rider is set to participate in a famous Newmarket horse race 40 years after his first encounter. - Credit: The Jockey Club

An enthusiastic amateur rider is set to participate in a famous 350-year-old Newmarket horse race 40 years after his first encounter with the event.

Amateur rider Fred Phipps, 57, will be swapping watching the Newmarket Town Plate for taking part in the prestigious event on Saturday, August 27.

The three-mile six-furlong Town Plate has been run at the home of racing since it was established in 1666 by King Charles II, the only monarch to have won the race.

As a teenager in 1982, Mr Phipps watched his then-girlfriend Ginny Belding finish second on her first ride partnered with Goldgetter.

He said: "I got the fondness for the race from Goldgetter finishing second as it was just a great thing to do and there was a really good atmosphere."

This year, Mr Phipps will be entering the race, which is being run in memory of former trainer and 1959 winner Julie Cecil, aboard his Roy Brotherton-trained horse Christopher Robin.

This year, Fred Phipps will be entering the race aboard his Roy Brotherton-trained horse Christopher Robin. - Credit: The Jockey Club

Speaking fondly of his horse, Mr Phipps said: "He is a real gem and a really kind horse.

"He is a bit of a reluctant hero but he loves his racing. If we can keep the combination together and have a good run that would be fabulous."

Despite describing himself as a "terrible" jockey, Mr Phipps has always been keen to return to riding.

By his 20s, he decided he didn't have a future as a jockey or a trainer, so decided to get started on his mobile catering business instead.

Mr Phipps runs a doughnut unit at the Cheltenham races every year, but said: "To be honest I don't get to see much of the racing. All I see all day is doughnuts and a queue of people!"

Mr Phipps runs a doughnut unit at the Cheltenham races every year. - Credit: The Jockey Club

Though Mr Phipps is pushing for victory in the Town Plate, he has said that whatever the outcome, Christopher Robin will be treated like a winner in his family.

He added: "He has enough ability tucked away, but it is whether he decides to use it or not that is the key. We were lucky to buy him and he really is the family pet, so that's where the value is for us.

"He gets such a fuss made over him afterwards that it doesn't make any difference. It doesn't matter to him if he finishes first or last, as he'll think he has won the Gold Cup anyway."