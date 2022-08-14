News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News

Fondness for Town Plate horse race sees rider return after 40 years

person

Dolly Carter

Published: 4:00 PM August 14, 2022
Fred Phipps with his horse, Christopher Robin

An enthusiastic amateur rider is set to participate in a famous Newmarket horse race 40 years after his first encounter. - Credit: The Jockey Club

An enthusiastic amateur rider is set to participate in a famous 350-year-old Newmarket horse race 40 years after his first encounter with the event.

Amateur rider Fred Phipps, 57, will be swapping watching the Newmarket Town Plate for taking part in the prestigious event on Saturday, August 27.

The three-mile six-furlong Town Plate has been run at the home of racing since it was established in 1666 by King Charles II, the only monarch to have won the race.

As a teenager in 1982, Mr Phipps watched his then-girlfriend Ginny Belding finish second on her first ride partnered with Goldgetter.

He said: "I got the fondness for the race from Goldgetter finishing second as it was just a great thing to do and there was a really good atmosphere."

This year, Mr Phipps will be entering the race, which is being run in memory of former trainer and 1959 winner Julie Cecil, aboard his Roy Brotherton-trained horse Christopher Robin.

Fred Phipps with his horse, Christopher Robin

This year, Fred Phipps will be entering the race aboard his Roy Brotherton-trained horse Christopher Robin. - Credit: The Jockey Club

Speaking fondly of his horse, Mr Phipps said: "He is a real gem and a really kind horse.

Most Read

  1. 1 Firefighters tackle large blaze near Suffolk recycling centre
  2. 2 Matchday Recap: How Town's 3-0 win against MK unfolded
  3. 3 Popular carnival's firework display cancelled
  1. 4 Weather warning as thunderstorms expected to hit Suffolk after heatwave
  2. 5 'Peaceful' Suffolk coastal town named one of the best in the UK
  3. 6 How the Ipswich Town players performed in their victory over MK Dons
  4. 7 Stu says: Six observations following MK Dons victory
  5. 8 Man suffers head injuries after being 'seriously' assaulted by 'several' men
  6. 9 'A really special effort' - McKenna's verdict on 3-0 win v MK Dons
  7. 10 Weather warning for thunderstorms in Suffolk extended

"He is a bit of a reluctant hero but he loves his racing. If we can keep the combination together and have a good run that would be fabulous."

Despite describing himself as a "terrible" jockey, Mr Phipps has always been keen to return to riding.

By his 20s, he decided he didn't have a future as a jockey or a trainer, so decided to get started on his mobile catering business instead.

Mr Phipps runs a doughnut unit at the Cheltenham races every year, but said: "To be honest I don't get to see much of the racing. All I see all day is doughnuts and a queue of people!"

Fred Phipps' doughnut unit

Mr Phipps runs a doughnut unit at the Cheltenham races every year. - Credit: The Jockey Club

Though Mr Phipps is pushing for victory in the Town Plate, he has said that whatever the outcome, Christopher Robin will be treated like a winner in his family.

He added: "He has enough ability tucked away, but it is whether he decides to use it or not that is the key. We were lucky to buy him and he really is the family pet, so that's where the value is for us.

"He gets such a fuss made over him afterwards that it doesn't make any difference. It doesn't matter to him if he finishes first or last, as he'll think he has won the Gold Cup anyway."

Horse Racing
Newmarket News

Don't Miss

The field fire broke out in Rattlesden near Stowmarket

Suffolk Live News | Updated

Crews battle huge 15-acre fire in mid Suffolk village

Tom Swindles

Author Picture Icon
A large fire closed the eastbound carriageway of the A14 near Ipswich

A14 | Updated

A14 near Ipswich remains partially closed after fire breaks out

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
Firefighters have tackled a large field fire in mid Suffolk

Suffolk Live News

Residents help firefighters tackle huge blaze near homes

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
A drought has been declared in Suffolk

Suffolk Live News | Updated

Drought declared in Suffolk as temperatures set to soar this weekend

Tom Swindles

Author Picture Icon