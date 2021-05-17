Published: 11:44 AM May 17, 2021 Updated: 12:02 PM May 17, 2021

Ringshall Primary School are in the process of fundraising for a brand new assault course type playground. Roman, Robyn and Keri on pyjamarama day. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

A new headteacher has unveiled plans to build a Ninja Warrior-style fitness course at his primary school - in a bid to boost pupils' physical and mental health.

James Gough has made it his task to re-focus Ringshall Primary School's efforts around well-being, while giving children an even greater learning mindset and strengthening relationships with the community.

As part of that, the school's old adventure playground is set to be removed - with a specialist outdoor fitness company commissioned to design and install a new course.

There will be a range of equipment including nets to climb over, traversing walls and other obstacles to challenge the children.

The school is planning to fundraise for the new course, with some members of staff doing a sponsored walk.

Mr Gough, who has launched a "Well-being Wednesday" at the school, said there are many good reasons to focus more on mental and physical health.

"Our school’s vision is to develop a learning mindset for all," he said.

"To achieve this requires a two-pronged approach that combines well-being with the pursuit of academic excellence.

Headteacher at Ringshall Primary School, James Gough. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

"We are encouraging the children to ‘Aim for Awesome’ and be the best they can be when it comes to both their learning and their wellbeing.”

Pupils at Ringshall Primary School enjoyed a day in their pj's as part of mental health awareness week. L-R Keri, Caleb, Robyn, Roman, Kannon and Mia. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

As well as academic skills, the school is keen to give pupils to chance to build wider life skills at the same time.

Pupils at Ringshall Primary School enjoyed a day in their pj's as part of mental health awareness week. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown



