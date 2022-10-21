Suffolk Tories split on whether to welcome Boris back as prime minister

Suffolk Conservatives are split between backing Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak to be the next prime minister. - Credit: PA

An election winner or 'a marmite character'? Members of the Conservative party in Suffolk are divided on Boris Johnson returning to 10 Downing Street.

In July, when 57 ministers resigned from their positions in his government you would have got good odds on Johnson returning as prime minister.

As of Friday afternoon, he was the bookmakers' second favourite to replace Liz Truss as prime minister in a week's time.

Candidates to be the next prime minister will need the backing of 100 MPs. If more than one candidate manages to reach this threshold, party members will decide who becomes prime minister. The whole process will be finished on Friday (October 28).

Tory party members across the county are making up their minds on who to vote for, with the three favourites being Johnson, former chancellor Rishi Sunak, and leader of the House of Commons Penny Mordaunt.

Simon Barrett, chairman of the South Suffolk Conservative Association, said: "It's very diverse. I could not say that there is one person that the membership here wants.

"Of those three, I couldn't call it either way."

James Cartlidge, South Suffolk MP, resigned from Johnson's government and has been a prominent advocate for Sunak.

But, Mr Barrett said: "I think there's an element of people in the association that still don't trust Rishi as they feel that – in their view – he knifed Boris in the back."

One prominent Conservative in the county who is backing Sunak described the former prime minister as "a marmite character".

He said: "There is an element of the membership who feel he was unfairly removed from office. I suppose, were he to make the final ballot, it would give them that say they thought they should have had when he was removed as PM."

Andy Drummond, West Suffolk Conservative Association deputy chairman, said Johnson as prime minister and Sunak would be his dream ticket.

"I will unquestionably vote for Boris if I get the chance.

"Watching the news today people basically said they want Boris back. And after all, it was Boris that won the majority in 2019."