900 trees planted along Suffolk rivers to boost wildlife

Andrew Papworth

Published: 5:08 PM March 23, 2021   
The two-year project by the Environment Agency and Suffolk Wildlife Trust to plant trees along the Rivers Gipping and Rat

Hundreds of trees have been planted along the River Gipping and the River Rat to help them adapt to the effects of climate change.

The two-year project by the Environment Agency and Suffolk Wildlife Trust was designed to improve the river habitat.

Over the past two winters, teams have planted trees along 7km of the River Gipping.

They also planted trees along 2km of the River Rat at the Museum of East Anglian Life and 1km along the Somersham watercourse at Little Blakenham.

The extra shade the 900 new trees will provide will help to keep the rivers cool in the summer - mitigating climate change, as well as helping fish to breed and plants to grow.

The trees will also provide valuable bankside habitat for breeding birds and for bats, otters and invertebrates.

Naomi Boyle, environment programme officer at the Environment Agency, said: "We are thrilled to have worked with Suffolk Wildlife trust on this key project which will help our rivers adapt to the changing climate.

"We would like to thank the 13 landowners who made this work possible by letting us plant on their land.

"We hope to continue this work elsewhere in Suffolk so if you own land with river frontage and have an interest in improving its biodiversity then please do get in touch."

Penny Hemphill, Suffolk Wildlife Trust project manager, said: "It has been a pleasure working with Environment Agency for the last two years delivering this project. 

"Riparian tree planting is key to delivering natural flood management as well as enhancing sites for biodiversity and conservation. 

"Many thanks to all the landowners for coming on board."

